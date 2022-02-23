Edinburgh strengthen from Super6 with Watsonians duo

Williams will join the capital side full-time while 24-year-old Courtney remains on a partnership deal with FOSROC Super6 side Watsonians – the prop pairing proof that the route through the league is paying off, says Mike Blair.

“They’re both a great example of players that performed well at FOSROC Super6 level and have then made that step up and transition into professional rugby through hard work and getting game time under their belts.

“We’ve got a really strong group of props at the minute and Angus and Harrison have been valuable additions to that unit. I’ve really enjoyed working with both guys and we’re glad to have them part of the team moving forward.

Jamie Ritchie (6) celebrates his try with Angus Williams against CA Brive. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“They’ve both shown they can perform at this level, while their drive and passion to continually develop their own games has been really impressive."

Williams and Courtney have featured in a combined seven games this season, with the former starting clashes against Brive and Ospreys.

While studying for two degrees, tighthead Williams played over 100 games for Otago University’s rugby club gaining recognition with New Zealand Universities.

He made his Edinburgh Rugby debut from the bench in the away victory over Connacht in March 2021 and has made eight appearances for the capital club so far.

Harrison Courtney (right) in action for Edinburgh during a Challenge Cup match between Edinburgh and CA Brive on January 21, 2022. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

On re-signing, Williams said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed a pro deal. I’m really enjoying being part of the group, it’s awesome. I love the lads and the environment we have here.

“Everyone works hard and is pushing each other to get better each and every week, so it’s really enjoyable. Working with Mike [Blair] has been great too and he’s created an environment that suits me and will help develop my game further.”

Courtney captained the Hamilton Boys’ High School First XV in his hometown and earned a scholarship to Lincoln University in Christchurch. He trained with Canterbury before moving to Scotland for the inaugural FOSROC Super6 season.

The loosehead prop made his Edinburgh Rugby debut from the bench in November’s bonus-point win over Dragons at Rodney Parade.