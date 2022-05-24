Edinburgh stalwart announces his retirement from professional rugby

James Johnstone, right, with Ben Toolis, delivers the match ball ahead of Edinburgh's match with Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 32-year-old centre’s departure from Edinburgh was confirmed earlier this month and the player has now decided to bring the curtain down on his pro career.

Johnstone, who helped Scotland win the World Series Sevens event in London in 2016, played 68 times for Edinburgh and presented the match ball at the game against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday along with Ben Toolis, who is also leaving the club.

In a post on social media, Johnstone said: “It’s been a great journey with some real highs and lows. I just want to thank all the people especially all the players and fans that have made it such a unique experience! It was a great send off at the weekend.