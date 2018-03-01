Edinburgh sign scrum-half Charlie Shiel on professional contract

BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy scrum-half Charlie Shiel has signed his first professional deal with Edinburgh, the club has confirmed.

Shiel, 20, is the son of former Edinburgh and Scotland scrum-half Graham Shiel and grandson of Dougie Morgan, who won 21 caps for Scotland and featured twice for the British & Irish Lions during the 1977 tour of New Zealand.

Graham Shiel lines up ahead of Scotland v the Barbarians in May 2000. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Shiel has represented Edinburgh at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 levels and has appeared for Currie Chieftains in the BT Premiership.

He was part of the Scotland Under-20 squad who finished fifth in the 2017 World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Georgia.

Shiel scored a last-minute try to earn a win over Australia and seal Scotland’s highest ever finish at an Under-20 World Cup.

Speaking to Edinburgh’s website, Shiel, who became a BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy stage three player in 2016, said: “As a young kid from Edinburgh, you always dream of playing for the club.

Dougie Morgan dive passes from the scrum during the Scotland v Wales Five Nations match at Murrayfield in March 1977. Picture: TSPL

“To sign my first contract here is a brilliant feeling. It’s really cool to follow in both my dad and grandad’s footsteps. You grow up watching them both play for the club, and you really want to emulate that.

“I’m very excited – especially the way the club is going at the moment, winning a lot of games on the bounce and pushing into that top-three in the league.”

Shiel said he was looking forward to “kicking on” and getting as much game time as possible.

Father Graham captained Edinburgh between 2000 and 2002, making 51 appearances and playing 18 times for Scotland.

Edinburgh Head Coach Richard Cockerill addded: “We’re delighted that Charlie has signed his first professional deal with the club.

“He’s a player with great potential and whose history and heritage give him a deep connection to the club.

“We’re excited to see how Charlie develops heading into next season.”