Edinburgh have strengthened their front-row options with the signing of the experienced prop Robin Hislop from Saracens on a two-year deal.

Robin Hislop will join Edinburgh in the summer. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

He will move in the summer, marking a return to the club where he began his pro career. The well travelled Hislop, 30, has also had spells at Rotherham Titans, Doncaster Knights and Wasps, as well as representing Scotland at age grade level. He was called into the national squad for the 2021 summer series against England A, Georgia and Romania only for all the games to be postponed due to Covid. Mike Blair was in interim charge of Scotland at that time while Gregor Townsend was on Lions duty and Blair and Hislop will now be reunited at Edinburgh.

“We’re delighted to see Robin return to the capital,” said Blair, the Edinburgh head coach. “He brings a tough edge and plenty of experience to the loosehead position. We’ve been really impressed with his performances in the English Premiership. He’s a guy that brings a real energy every time he plays, while his history with the club means he’ll be a brilliant fit culturally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hislop, who grew up in Langholm, started his career at Edinburgh, making his debut against Cardiff in 2011 and featured 20 times before leaving for Rotherham in 2014. He continued his career at Doncaster before he joined Wasps in 2021-22, making 23 appearances in an impressive first season at the Coventry club. After Wasps entered administration, Hislop made the move to Saracens for the current campaign, and started in last month’s Heineken Champions Cup clash against Edinburgh at DAM Health Stadium.

He said: “I’m delighted. My family and I are really excited to be moving back to Edinburgh. The club has a brilliant squad, plays great rugby and is hungry for success. I think when I left Edinburgh, I was pretty young and a bit impatient. I would definitely say I’m a lot more experienced and would say my game has improved all round, especially at set piece. I’m probably a more rounded player. I absolutely loved played at DAM Health Stadium last month for Saracens. It was a class experience.”