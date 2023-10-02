Edinburgh sign former Glasgow Warriors tighthead prop D'Arcy Rae
The tighthead prop makes the move from French Top14 side Montpellier and could make his debut against former club Bath on Friday night in the final match of the Scottish Building Society Pre-season Series.
The 28-year-old, who also spent eight years with Glasgow Warriors, adds to the club’s scrummaging stocks alongside Angus Williams and Luan de Bruin, with fellow tightheads WP Nel and Javan Sebastian away on national team duty.
Rae, whose solitary cap came against Ireland in the 2019 Six Nations, said: “I’m really happy to have signed with Edinburgh Rugby. It’s great to be back in Scotland and I’m excited for a fresh challenge, with the new URC campaign just around the corner.
“The league has developed significantly since leaving Glasgow and with the addition of four massive South African sides to the competition, it’s definitely a new and improved Championship that I want to test myself in.
“Edinburgh has a really strong squad and we have plenty of competition across the pack. I’m really eager to prove myself to both the club and the Edinburgh supporters in the coming months.
“To go against Bath this Friday night would be a brilliant experience. It’s my old club where I’ve made a lot of brilliant memories and connections – rugby is a small world and you couldn’t write that Bath would potentially be my first match in Edinburgh colours!”
