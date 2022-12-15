The capital club’s No 8 is well aware of how dangerous his fellow-Fijian can be, and suggested that his side will need to put two men on the lock in the Champions Cup clash.
“He is a really good player,” No 8 Mata said. “When he is on it he is really good.
“If he plays this weekend then he is one of them to look out for. We know him really well and his ability at offloading, so it is just double shot on him.”
Edinburgh could only pick up a losing bonus point at Saracens last Sunday in their first Pool A game of the new campaign, but they were relatively satisfied with their performance at the StoneX Stadium. Not only was it a marked improvement on their previous outing, the league defeat by Munster, it was also a match which they might well have won but for a couple of isolated errors.
“We have a bit of catching up to do, but it was our best performance from the defensive side of the club so far,” Mata added. “We gave our all and the result was up for grabs. It was really close.”
The match could be moved to BT Murrayfield if conditions at the DAM Health Stadium are too severe, but staff were still hopeful yesterday that it would go ahead as planned at the team’s normal home venue.