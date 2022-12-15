Edinburgh’s priority when they take on Castres tomorrow will be to shut down former Glasgow forward Leone Nakarawa, according to Bill Mata.

Bill Mata pictured during an Edinburgh training session at DAM Health Stadium this week. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The capital club’s No 8 is well aware of how dangerous his fellow-Fijian can be, and suggested that his side will need to put two men on the lock in the Champions Cup clash.

“He is a really good player,” No 8 Mata said. “When he is on it he is really good.

“If he plays this weekend then he is one of them to look out for. We know him really well and his ability at offloading, so it is just double shot on him.”

Edinburgh could only pick up a losing bonus point at Saracens last Sunday in their first Pool A game of the new campaign, but they were relatively satisfied with their performance at the StoneX Stadium. Not only was it a marked improvement on their previous outing, the league defeat by Munster, it was also a match which they might well have won but for a couple of isolated errors.

“We have a bit of catching up to do, but it was our best performance from the defensive side of the club so far,” Mata added. “We gave our all and the result was up for grabs. It was really close.”