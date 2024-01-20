Edinburgh scrutinise tapes to help Grant Gilchrist in bid to make Scotland opener
Edinburgh are spending this weekend poring over the match tapes of their win in Llanelli to find ways of making captain Grant Gilchrist available for Scotland’s Six Nations opener in Cardiff.
The lock was sent off eight minutes from the end of the Challenge Cup match for two foul play yellow card offences, both for head to head contact in the tackle, which usually results in a one match suspension. Edinburgh are looking particularly closely at the second offence to see if they can argue at the disciplinary panel that it did not merit a yellow card. That would mean no further punishment – while there are two contrasting recent precedents that offer guidance.
First the bad news, England hopeful Alfie Barbeary was given a three-week suspension for two yellow cards this month, but in his case one of those offences was deemed worthy of a red card on its own. The good news is that All Blacks lock Scott Barrett was given no suspension after two yellow cards saw him sent off against South Africa in their World Cup warm-up game, but his first yellow was not for foul play.
“Two yellows going to a red means they will have a look at it, but I do not think it was malicious or with an intent to go for the head so hopefully he would get off because he has the Six Nations now,” said Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt. “It is just difficult, the rules are clear. I have not had a chance to look at it on slo-mo but I think Grant will be OK.”
It was not the only bad news of the weekend for Edinburgh, following on from the good news of confirming their place in the last 16 with the bonus point win against the Scarlets. Clermont won in Georgia against Black Lion to push the Scots back down to third in the table, but Oyannax in Italy beating the Cheetahs thanks to a late comeback means Edinburgh can still earn a home tie as one of the best third placed teams. It will mean keeping an eye on Sunday’s result, especially the Dragons in Wales, as the wait for certainty goes on.