Ben Vellacott during an Edinburgh rugby training session at Hive Stadium, on January 09, 2024, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Ben Vellacott is familiar enough with Gloucester to know they will be hurting badly when they arrive in Scotland to take on Edinburgh in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

The West Country club’s 17-10 loss to Bath at the weekend was their ninth successive Premiership defeat, their worst run of league results in the competition’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vellacott, the Edinburgh scrum-half, began his professional career at Gloucester and still keeps in touch with his ex team-mates. He believes his former club are better than recent results suggest, a claim given added weight by their European form: Gloucester are top of Pool 3, three points above Edinburgh, after winning their opening two games.

“I have watched a lot of Gloucester’s games this season, I always keep an eye on their results,” said Vellacott. “They’ve got a place in my heart as I grew up there and they gave me the chance to play professional rugby when nobody else did so I’m looking forward to playing against them at the weekend.

“They just lost to Bath but that is a tough place to go and Bath are an in-form team. You can't write anybody off in the Prem because it’s an incredible league from top to bottom. They will be a desperate team and want to win so we can’t take them lightly.”