Edinburgh’s Pierre Schoeman and Viliame Mata named in Barbarians squad

Edinburgh’s Pierre Schoeman and Viliame Mata have been included in the Barbarians squad to face an England XV at Twickenham on Sunday.

South African Schoeman, who joined the capital club in April 2018, is among four uncapped players who have been named in a party of 23 representing nine countries by Baa-Baas head coach Pat Lam, who masterminded their record 63-45 victory over England last year.

Mata, who has eight caps for Fiji, also won a gold medal in the rugby sevens at the a 2016 Olympic Games. The No 8 signed a one-year extension to his club contract in February, which will keep him at Murrayfield until at least 2021

Joe Marler the Harlequins and former England prop, who retired from Test rugby last year, has also been included along with clubmate and Australia international James Horwill, who will make his final appearance in professional rugby in the match.

Lam said: “This is a unique team with quality players and it will only play together this one time. So, as per last year, I’ll be setting out to get our preparation right on and off the field to ensure we come together as brothers in a short amount of time to hopefully be a world-class team on Sunday.”

Jim Mallinder has named four men from both Bath and Northampton in his England XV squad.

Bath quartet Tom Dunn, Tom Ellis, Beno Obano and Elliott Stooke will be joined by the Saints’ Teimana Harrison, Paul Hill, Ehren Painter and Alex Mitchell in a 23-man party for the Quilter Cup match.

Seven other clubs will also be represented with Sale and Harlequins contributing three players each, Leicester, Wasps, Newcastle and Bristol two and London Irish one.

Harlequins stand-off Marcus Smith’s inclusion means he will not now travel to Argentina with the England squad for the World Rugby Under-20s Championship.