Edinburgh’s Nick Haining faces ban over head incident in Challenge Cup tie v Agen

Edinburgh’s Nick Haining is expected to be suspended for several weeks if found guilty at a citation hearing in London on Wednesday of an alleged offence in last week’s Challenge Cup match against Agen.

The No 8 has been cited for allegedly “striking Thomas Vincent (Agen No 10) with his head in the 33rd minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.12”.

The sanction carries entry points of a six-week ban for a low-end offence, ten weeks for one in the mid range and 16 to 104 weeks at the top end. Those starting points can then be reduced for previous good behaviour or increased if the player has committed similar offences before.

Haining, who signed from Bristol Bears in the summer, has a good disciplinary record so, even if the disciplinary panel finds him guilty as charged, they could opt to impose only a short ban presuming they decide he committed a low-end offence with mitigating circumstances.

The incident in question involved a clear-out at a breakdown in the match, which Edinburgh won 31-10. If the ban is in the order of three to four weeks it is likely that Edinburgh will decide it is best to draw a line under the issue and opt not to lodge an appeal.