Edinburgh’s clash with Stade Francais moved to Murrayfield

Edinburgh’s crunch European Challenge Cup Pool 4 fixture against Stade Francais has been moved to BT Murrayfield after it was deemed the Myreside pitch needed time to recover following a period of bad weather.

It is the third European home game to be relocated to the national stadium after the London Irish and Krasny Yar matches in December.

An Edinburgh Rugby statement said: “Pitch protection work has been ongoing at Myreside following last weekend’s 37-7 win over Southern Kings. However, due to the extra-ordinary weather circumstances over the past week and during the match against the Southern Kings itself, it has been decided the pitch needs further time to sufficiently recover.”

Edinburgh can book a home quarter-final, which they will hope to play at Myreside, if they beat the French side on Friday.

All existing match tickets are valid and tickets continue to be available for purchase online up until kick-off.

