Edinburgh Rugby's new internationalist welcomes fresh competition for jersey

Arrival of Tuipulotu and Scott adds energy and experience

A summer spent touring the Americas with Scotland has set up Matt Currie for the new season at Edinburgh where the competition at centre looks to be hotter than ever.

The signing of Matt Scott and Mosese Tuipulotu has bolstered the club’s options in midfield, where experienced internationals Mark Bennett and James Lang are already in place.

Currie, 23, who won his first full cap in the tour opener against Canada, has welcomed the challenge as he looks to build on an impressive campaign personally in 2023-24.

Matt Currie promotes the varsity match between University of Edinburgh and St Andrews University which takes place at Edinburgh Rugby’s Hive Stadium on Saturday September 21.

“It’s good, yes. It provides more depth,” he said of the new arrivals. “Those two, Matty and Mosese, they’ve been class coming in. They’ve shown what they’re about in training and Matty brings a lot of experience.

“Mo’s got a lot of energy. He’s a good ball carrier. He’s definitely raising the standards in training.”

Scott is well known to Edinburgh supporters and is returning to the club for his third spell after leaving Leicester Tigers but Tuipulotu, 23, is a bit of an unknown quantity having had limited game-time with the New South Wales Waratahs. Sione’s younger brother is said to be comfortable at 12 and 13 and Currie also proved his versatility last season, even playing on the wing on occasion as well as both centre berths.

“Last year Sean gave me those opportunities in different positions,” Currie said. “I hope I showed that I can be versatile as a player. This year, I'm hoping to keep my ability to play in different positions. Should I need to, then I’m happy to fill in.

Matt Currie made his Scotland debut on the summer tour and scored his first try in the Test against Chile in Santiago. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images for Scottish Rugby)

“Coming to the club, 13 was always the position I played through school and age grade stuff. I've definitely played a bit more of 13. It was nice last year experiencing 12. It definitely gives you a wider understanding of the game and even on the wing as well.

“Primarily, I was a 13 coming to Edinburgh, but I hope now that I’ve added another string to my bow and I’ve got the ability to play in both.”

Currie’s form was one of the few bright spots for Edinburgh in a mostly gloomy campaign which saw them finish 10th in the United Rugby Championship and miss out on the play-offs. The Dumfries man won the club’s breakthrough player of the season award and caught the eye of national coach Gregor Townsend who named him in his summer tour squad. Currie made his Scotland debut as a starter in the opener with Canada then came off the bench against USA and Chile, scoring his first international try in the latter game.

“I loved it, it was really cool,” he said. “I got my first cap in Canada and had my parents out there. They came out to watch that game, so it was awesome to see them out there and celebrate my first cap with them.

“The other three weeks with America, Chile and Uruguay were just such cool places. I suppose places that you maybe wouldn’t otherwise go without rugby. It’s cool getting to experience those places and the different cultures and doing it with a group of boys where you maybe don’t know all of them, but towards the end of the tour, you end up so close. It's a good group to be around.”

It whetted his appetite for more and will be looking to push for a place in Townsend’s squad for the autumn Test series which will see Scotland play Fiji, South Africa, Portugal and Australia at Murrayfield.

“A first cap is always an unbelievable feeling, but I think the feeling of wearing the Scotland jersey makes you want to do it again,” said Currie. “Hopefully, that can come in the future. I’ll just try to keep my head down as much as I can at Edinburgh and get my game time. Hopefully, in the future, maybe I’ll get another chance.”

While a big year looms for Currie on the pitch, it also looks like being busy off it. The centre is going into the final year of a business management degree at the University of Edinburgh and hopes to graduate next summer. He admits it can be tough to balance his studies with rugby but it can also

“I’m doing part-time at the minute and I’ve just got my dissertation left to do,” he said. “I’m picking my topic at the moment. I reckon I’ll do it on something like dairy farming. I’ve got plenty of people back home that I can speak to around that, so I’m sure I’ll get plenty of help. All things going well, I’ll graduate next summer.

“There are definitely times when it does get quite full on and stressful when you’re playing in big games and it’s week after week without a break. It can get quite tough around assessment time, but there are people who help at the uni.

“You've just got to be very prepared and organised with how you're doing it. There are people at the uni who will help you and you can get extensions should you need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currie intends to be cheering from the stands when Edinburgh University take on St Andrews University in the annual varsity match on September 21. With he and team-mate Harry Paterson both students, might there be a temptation to pull on the Edinburgh Uni jersey and play?

“I'm not sure about that one!” he laughed. “Maybe we'll show face, but maybe not on the pitch.”