Edinburgh Rugby's away pain intensifies after another sore defeat

Capital side undone late on against Cardiff

Edinburgh Rugby suffered yet another painful defeat on the road in the United Rugby Championship as Ioan Lloyd scored a late penalty for Cardiff as they won 20-19 a the Arms Park.

Sean Everitt’s men were in a commanding position in the Welsh capital but lost by a solitary point to add to their travelling tale of woe this season, having also lost 31-28 at Zebre and 20-19 at Munster.

The game got off to a flying start and Lewis Wells crossed over to give Edinburgh a 5-0 lead in the third minute but Taine Basham put Johan Mulder over the line to help level things up two minutes later.

Sean Everitt's Edinburgh side lost again on the road. | SNS Group

Edinburgh re-established a lead through Charlie Shiel’s great work from the ruck but once again the hosts bit back as Josh Adams got the beating of several defenders to make it 12-12 after just a quarter of an hour. However, Edinburgh took the lead for a third time in the game when Ewan Ashman crossed the whitewash which gave them a seven-point advantage at the break.

Cardiff needed to respond after the interval and they did that just two minutes into the second half as Javan Sebastian cut the deficit to two points again with a try against his former club. And Cardiff left it late to secure the victory as they were awarded a penalty on halfway and Lloyd decided to go for goal and slotted home to earn his side a fourth win of the URC campaign.

Elsewhere on Saturday in the URC, Josh Kenny and Alex Soroka scored first-half doubles as Leinster notched their second United Rugby Championship win of the season by beating Zebre 50-26 at the Aviva Stadium. Leinster went over for eight tries to Zebre’s four, with home fly-half Harry Byrne and Giacomo Da Re landing five and three conversions respectively.

Welsh derby ends in a draw

Scarlets’ wait for their first United Rugby Championship win of the season continues after they were beaten 29-19 by Sharks, while Dragons replacement Oli Burrows’ late try sealed his side a 19-19 draw against Ospreys as honours ended even in the United Rugby Championship’s Welsh derby.