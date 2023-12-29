Luke Crosbie comes into the team for the second leg match as part of a rejigged back row which sees Jamie Ritchie move to openside. Bill Mata remains at No 8. Crosbie’s inclusion is one of two personnel changes made by Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach. The other is injury-enforced, with James Lang ruled out by the shoulder problem which forced him off in the first half at Scotstoun. Mark Bennett, who replaced Lang off the bench last week, slots in at outside centre and Matt Currie moves from 13 to 12.

Edinburgh need to overturn a 12-point deficit to win back the trophy after holders Glasgow won the first leg 22-10 at Scotstoun last week and the Warriors, who outscored their age-old rivals by three tries to one, have made three changes to their starting XV. Johnny Matthews is preferred at hooker to George Turner who went off injured in the first leg but is fit enough for a place on the bench. The other change in the pack is the inclusion of Tom Gordon, who comes in for the injured Sione Vailanu in the back row, a move which sees Ally Miller move across to No 8. There is also alteration at stand-off, with Tom Jordan returning in place of Ross Thompson who is named among the replacements.