Edinburgh Rugby v Bath, Newcastle Falcons v Glasgow Warriors: Challenge Cup last 16 dates, kick-off times

Edinburgh beat Pau to secure a home last 16 tie in the Challenge Cup. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Glasgow Warriors are away to Newcastle Falcons and the teams will meet at Kingston Park on Friday, April 15, with the game kicking off at 8pm

Edinburgh Rugby will host Bath the following day at the DAM Health Stadium, with the game also kicking off at 8pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Should they win, Glasgow would meet Lyon or Worcester away in the quarter-finals.

The potential prize for Edinburgh is a home last-eight tie against either Biarritz or Wasps.

Should Glasgow and Edinburgh both progress to the semi-finals they will face each other in the last four.

Challenge Cup last 16

Friday April 15: London Irish v Castres (17.30), Biarritz v Wasps (17.30), Newcastle Falcons v Glasgow Warriors (20.00), Lyon v Worcester Warriors (20.00).

Saturday April 16: Edinburgh v Bath (20.00), Gloucester v Northampton Saints (20.00), Toulon v Benetton (20.00).