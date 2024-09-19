Edinburgh Rugby turn to trio in bid to do 'something massive' - but one regular left out for tricky URC opener

Tuipulotu will start against Leinster – but Thompson gets nod at stand-off

It’s five and a half years since Edinburgh last beat Leinster and Sean Everitt has admitted that a win on Friday night over the Irish powerhouse would be “massive” for the squad’s belief.

Last season finished in such a dispiriting manner that to begin the new campaign with a victory against the Irish visitors would be the perfect tonic. Glasgow Warriors managed it last season, defeating Leinster on the opening weekend before going on to win the United Rugby Championship in stirring fashion in South Africa in June.

Glasgow’s success is something of a double-edged sword as far as Edinburgh are concerned. The Warriors’ triumph throws into sharp focus Edinburgh’s distinctly average 10th-placed finish. But it should also serve as a sense of encouragement. If they can do it with a similar budget and a squad packed with Scotland internationals, then why can’t Edinburgh?

Mosese Tuipulotu, left, will make his competitive debut for Edinburgh against Leinster on Friday and will line up alongside winger Duhan van der Merwe. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

First things first, and the capital side’s main aim this season will be to make the play-offs, something they’ve failed to do in each of the last two seasons. Everitt, the head coach, said earlier this week that he believed they were capable of a top-four finish and they did spend parts of last season in the upper echelons of the URC.

They’ve strengthened since then, bringing in half-a-dozen new players and three of them are picked to start against Leinster. Most eye-catching is the selection of Mosese Tuipulotu, who will make his competitive debut for Edinburgh after a decent 40 minutes in the pre-season friendly against Gloucester.

Tuipulotu arrived from Australia with a lot of raw potential but little top-level game experience. Everitt has been pleasantly surprised by how quickly he has settled and has paired him in the centre with Matt Currie for Friday’s match in what is a relatively youthful combination. “He came in with a really positive attitude,” Everitt said. “Like I said before, it was quite challenging for him coming into Edinburgh. He's settled well within the squad, understands his roles and with more exposure in the URC, the world’s his oyster. His performances have been good enough to warrant a start and he's been rewarded with it.”

Tuipulotu is more accustomed to playing at 12 and Currie at 13 but they will start the other way round against Leinster and will be up against the contrasting pairing of academy player Charlie Tector and the vastly experienced Garry Ringrose.

Completing the relatively youthful Edinburgh midfield trio is Ross Thompson, who has been entrusted with the playmaker’s role and also makes his debut following his move from Glasgow. Thompson’s selection is significant because it relegates Ben Healy to the bench. Healy started all 18 URC matches at 10 for Edinburgh last season and played the full 80 minutes in all but two. He was also the league’s top scorer with 175 points from 35 conversions, 34 penalties and one drop goal. One criticism of Edinburgh, particularly during the latter part of the campaign, was their inability to get the most out of their attack. Thompson now has the opportunity to stake a claim to the 10 jersey after a frustrating couple of years at Glasgow.

“I think Ross wants some continuity with regards to selection,” said Everitt. “He has to earn that too and he has done that for this week with his composure and calmness that he brings to the team. I just think it's great that a youngster now, whether he starts or whether he's on the bench, is going to get a good run of games to see if he can truly develop into his full potential.”

A back three of Wes Goosen, Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe has the ability to open up the meanest of defences and the onus will be on Thompson, who is partnered with Ali Price at half-back, to supply the ammunition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third debutant is Paul Hill, who inherits the tighthead prop role from the now retired WP Nel. It’s a tough act to follow but the German-born Hill is an experienced campaigner who spent close to a decade with Northampton and has won six caps for England. Dave Cherry starts ahead of Ewan Ashman at hooker and the front row is completed by Pierre Schoeman. The locks are captain Grant Gilchrist and Marshall Sykes and the back row is made up of Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson and Ben Muncaster.

Muncaster is another with something to prove. Injuries have disrupted his progress but the No 8 is brimming with enthusiasm for the new season and it’s easy to forget he is still only 22. “I think he's a character that wants to play every week,” said Everitt. “Unfortunately, the setbacks were quite tough on him mentally and now he's got an opportunity and he's just really excited to get back on the park. He's trained exceptionally well, he prepares well and he's a guy that just wants to do well for Edinburgh rugby, not only for Ben Muncaster. That’s a plus for all of us.”

If Everitt is under some pressure to deliver for Edinburgh this season then so too is his opposite number Leo Cullen after three trophy-less seasons with Leinster. It should be a fascinating game as Edinburgh strive to produce what would be a statement result

“It will be massive for us,” said Everitt when asked what a home win would mean. “Massive from a belief point of view within our group. We all know that Glasgow won the competition last year. Edinburgh have been pretenders for some time and we certainly were pretenders for the first half of the season.

“So, it will be massive for our group. There are really good players within our squad. A team that's capable of achieving success and certainly beating Leinster at home tomorrow night will go a long way in achieving what we're trying to do this season.”

Edinburgh v Leinster (URC, Hive Stadium, Friday, 7.35pm)

Edinburgh: Wes Goosen; Darcy Graham, Mosese Tuipulotu, Matt Currie, Duhan van der Merwe; Ross Thompson, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, Dave Cherry, Paul Hill, Marshall Sykes, Grant Gilchrist (capt), Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Ben Muncaster. Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Boan Venter, D’arcy Rae, Jamie Hodgson, Magnus Bradbury, Ben Vellacott, Ben Healy, Emiliano Boffelli.

Leinster: Jamie Osborne; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Charlie Tector, Jordan Larmour; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Michael Milne, Gus McCarthy, Thomas Clarkson, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, James Ryan, Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Jack Conan (capt). Replacements: John McKee, Cian Healy, Rabah Slimani, Brian Deeny, James Culhane, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Rob Russell.