Edinburgh Rugby to unleash Argentina wingers on Cardff

The return of Henry Immelman at full-back will see Edinburgh field both their Argentine internationals on the wing against Cardiff on Saturday.

By Graham Bean
Friday, 7th January 2022, 2:20 pm
Ramiro Moyano will start for Edinburgh against Cardiff. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Immelman, signed in the summer from Montpellier, made a promising start to his Edinburgh career before being sidelined by his injury. He will be joined in the back three by Emiliano Boffelli and Ramiro Moyano.

Darcy Graham is unavailable for the match at the DAM Health Stadium as the capital side return to action for the first time since the win over Saracens in the European Challenge Cup four weeks ago.

Also back in the team are stand-off Blair Kinghorn, inside centre James Lang, prop WP Nel, second row Grant Gilchrist and flanker Jamie Ritchie.

Emiliano Boffelli will be looking to fire Edinburgh to the top of the United Rugby Championship standings. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Another summer signing, lock Glen Young, is on the bench and could make his Edinburgh debut.

Edinburgh, who saw both 1872 Cup matches against Glasgow postponed due to Covid cases in the Warriors squad, are looking to go top of the United Rugby Championship.

The match against Cardiff will be spectator-free due to Scottish Government restrictions.

Head coach Mike Blair, said: “The squad are obviously champing at the bit to play competitive rugby after a number of weeks without fixtures and that has certainly shown in training this week, with guys putting their hand up for selection across the board.”

Edinburgh (v Cardiff Rugby, at DAM Health Stadium, United Rugby Championship, Saturday, 3pm. TV: live on Premier Sports)

15. Henry Immelman

14. Emiliano Boffelli

13. Mark Bennett

12. James Lang

11. Ramiro Moyano

10. Blair Kinghorn

9. Ben Vellacott

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Stuart McInally

3. WP Nel

4. Jamie Hodgson

5. Grant Gilchrist (c)

6. Jamie Ritchie

7. Hamish Watson

8. Magnus Bradbury

Replacements

16. Dave Cherry

17. Boan Venter

18. Luan de Bruin

19. Glen Young

20. Nick Haining

21. Charlie Shiel

22. Jaco van der Walt

23. Chris Dean

