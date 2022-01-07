Edinburgh Rugby to unleash Argentina wingers on Cardff

Immelman, signed in the summer from Montpellier, made a promising start to his Edinburgh career before being sidelined by his injury. He will be joined in the back three by Emiliano Boffelli and Ramiro Moyano.
Darcy Graham is unavailable for the match at the DAM Health Stadium as the capital side return to action for the first time since the win over Saracens in the European Challenge Cup four weeks ago.
Also back in the team are stand-off Blair Kinghorn, inside centre James Lang, prop WP Nel, second row Grant Gilchrist and flanker Jamie Ritchie.
Another summer signing, lock Glen Young, is on the bench and could make his Edinburgh debut.
Edinburgh, who saw both 1872 Cup matches against Glasgow postponed due to Covid cases in the Warriors squad, are looking to go top of the United Rugby Championship.
The match against Cardiff will be spectator-free due to Scottish Government restrictions.
Head coach Mike Blair, said: “The squad are obviously champing at the bit to play competitive rugby after a number of weeks without fixtures and that has certainly shown in training this week, with guys putting their hand up for selection across the board.”
Edinburgh (v Cardiff Rugby, at DAM Health Stadium, United Rugby Championship, Saturday, 3pm. TV: live on Premier Sports)
15. Henry Immelman
14. Emiliano Boffelli
13. Mark Bennett
12. James Lang
11. Ramiro Moyano
10. Blair Kinghorn
9. Ben Vellacott
1. Pierre Schoeman
2. Stuart McInally
3. WP Nel
4. Jamie Hodgson
5. Grant Gilchrist (c)
6. Jamie Ritchie
7. Hamish Watson
8. Magnus Bradbury
Replacements
16. Dave Cherry
17. Boan Venter
18. Luan de Bruin
19. Glen Young
20. Nick Haining
21. Charlie Shiel
22. Jaco van der Walt
23. Chris Dean
