Edinburgh Rugby to face superstar Springboks as national team helps out opposition
Vodacom Bulls have been strengthened for this weekend’s match against Edinburgh Rugby by the release of Canan Moodie and Johan Grobbelaar from the Springboks squad.
Rassie Erasmus, the South Africa coach, has allowed Moodie, Grobbelaar and Ben-Jason Dixon to return to their local franchises rather than remain with the national squad which is preparing for the Rugby Championship decider against Argentina in Nelspruit on Saturday.
Grobbelaar and Moodie could now feature for the Bulls against Edinburgh at Loftus Versfeld while Dixon is in line to play for DHL Stormers against Ospreys in Wales.
“It would have been great for the players to remain with us and attend Saturday’s game in Nelspruit after their contributions to our Castle Lager Rugby Championship campaign, and it would have been special for them if we tick the necessary boxes to win the tournament, but it’s important to do our bit to assist the domestic franchises in their Vodacom URC campaigns,” said Erasmus.
“They have big games lined up, and every point in the competition counts, so we have no doubt the players will add immense value to their teams.”
Moodie’s versatility in the backline makes him a valuable asset for the Bulls. He can play wing or centre and started in the Springboks’ win over New Zealand in Cape Town in the Rugby Championship earlier this month. Grobbelaar, the Bulls hooker, featured against Australia.
Saturday’s match against Edinburgh is the Bulls’ first game in this season’s United Rugby Championship. The Pretoria-based franchise sat out the opening weekend because it clashed with the Currie Cup final. The Edinburgh game is also the Bulls’ first home match at Loftus Versfeld since they lost last season’s URC final to Glasgow Warriors.
The Springboks, meanwhile, are on course to wrap up the Rugby Championship this weekend. They hold a five-point lead in the standings over Argentina and need only a point, or a defeat without Argentina securing a bonus point, to win the title for the first time since 2019. The South Americans pulled off a dramatic 29-28 win over South Africa in Santiago del Estero last Saturday to keep their slim title hopes alive going into the final weekend.
