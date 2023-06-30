The club moved into their 7,800-capacity home in summer 2021 and sold the naming rights to the new ground which became known as ‘The DAM Health Stadium’. It was announced as a five-year deal and worth a seven-figure sum but the agreement with DAM Health, a leading provider of Covid-19 testing, has come to an end.

As part of the agreement, test laboratories were to be installed on the BT Murrayfield campus, so testing for the club and Scottish Rugby teams could be conducted on their doorstep. However, there is no longer much need for testing, a core part of DAM Health’s business.

Edinburgh, meanwhile, have announced they will host Connacht and Bath in pre-season matches at the ground. Connacht will come to the capital on Friday, September 29 (kick-off 7.30pm), with the Bath game the following Friday, October 6 (7.30pm). The Connacht game is included on the season ticket while tickets for Bath are available at a 50 per cent discount for season ticket holders. Both matches will take place while the Rugby World Cup is ongoing in Japan, meaning that new Bath signing Finn Russell will not be involved.

Edinburgh Rugby's ground will no longer be known as the DAM Health Stadium. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)