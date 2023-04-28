Edinburgh Rugby sign former Scotland Under-20 cap Tom Dodd from Coventry

New Edinburgh signing Tom Dodd in action for Scotland U20 against Wales in 2017. (Photo: Paul Devlin/SNS)

The back-row forward came through the ranks at Worcester Warriors but moved to Coventry, in the English Championship, last October after Worcester went into administration. Dodd, 25, was part of the same Scotland U20 group as Edinburgh players Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham and Charlie Shiel, and the squad finished fifth at the 2017 World Rugby U20 Championship in Georgia.

Born in Warwick, the 6ft 2in, 17st 3lb forward qualifies for Scotland through his Glenrothes-born mother. He scored one try in 31 appearances during five seasons at Worcester and has so far played 14 times for Coventry who are sitting in third place in the Championship. He will move north in the summer when the English season is over.

“The URC is a really strong competition that I can’t wait to get involved with,” said Dodd. “From watching on TV, the quality of rugby is incredible, while the experience of taking on top South African and Irish teams is something I’m relishing as a player. Edinburgh play a really exciting style of rugby and possess a lot of threats.”

Tom Dodd spent five seasons at Worcester Warriors before moving to Coventry this season. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)