Edinburgh Rugby send winger to Coventry on loan after awarding him new contract

Edinburgh's Jake Henry on the attack against Sharks full-back Aphelele Fassi during the EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final at Kings Park, Durban. (Photo: Steve Haag Sports/INPHO/Shutterstock)

Two-year deal for former Scotland U20 international

Jake Henry, the Edinburgh Rugby winger, is to join Coventry on a season-long loan for 2024-25 after signing a two-year contract extension with his parent club.

Henry, 23, made a try-scoring debut for Edinburgh against the Stormers this season after a really tough run with injuries and played five matches for the club in the latter of the campaign. It is hoped he can now have a run of games with Coventry in the English Championship.

Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh head coach, said: “Jake has shown a huge amount of character to get himself into the Edinburgh side. He showed his potential in the matches away against the Stormers and Sharks, taking his try well in Cape Town under huge pressure.

“The move to Coventry is a great opportunity for him, and a chance to play at a great club in a highly competitive and physical league.”

Henry, who grew up in Dingwall and came through the ranks at Highland, snapped his left Achilles tendon during the pre-season of 2020-21 having just moved to Edinburgh. He battled through 11 months of rehab and was the star turn in the Southern Knights side which reached the final of the Super6 the following season. He caught the eye of Scotland Sevens coach Ciaran Beattie and was called up for a couple of tournaments in Spain and then the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Unfortunately for the former Scotland under-20 international, he endured another long-term injury when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in training. He battled back to fitness and although he suffered a hamstring injury this season, he recovered to play in Saturday’s defeat by Benetton, a result which saw Edinburgh miss out on the URC play-offs.

“I’m really happy to be staying with Edinburgh,” Henry said. “Being involved at the end of this season has given me huge confidence in myself and my body after a tough start to the year.