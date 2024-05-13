Marshall Sykes agrees two-year deal

Second-row forward Marshall Sykes has signed a new contract with Edinburgh Rugby which ties him to the club until 2026.

Sykes, 24, has played 19 times for the club this season, mainly as a replacement, with all but three of his appearances coming off the bench.

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter

He won a Scotland cap in the home win over Tonga in October 2021 and is likely to come into consideration for this summer’s tour of North and South America by the national side.

Marshall Sykes, right, has extended his stay with Edinburgh. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh head coach, expects the player to a valuable contributor for Edinburgh in the years ahead.

“Re-signing Marshall is fantastic news for the club,” said Everitt. “He brings a never-say-die attitude to the pitch, and his work rate is phenomenal. He's a real competitor and always gives his all for the team. He consistently puts in the extra yards, and that's exactly the kind of attitude we need to succeed. Marshall will continue to be a big player for us in the years to come.”

Born in Woodbridge, Suffolk, and educated at Ipswich’s St Joseph’s College, Sykes qualifies for Scotland through his Dundee-born grandmother and has made 60 appearances for Edinburgh over the last five seasons.