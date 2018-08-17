Edinburgh Rugby’s Champions Cup fixtures revealed

Edinburgh’s Heineken Champions Cup fixtures for the upcoming campaign have been confirmed.

The capital club will play Montpellier, Toulon and Newcastle Falcons in their first appearance in the tournament since the 2013/14 season.

Richard Cockerill’s side start with a tricky test in October, away to last season’s Top 14 runners-up Montpellier, before hosting fellow French side and Cockerill’s former team Toulon at BT Murrayfield the following week.

Newcastle Falcons are the opponents in a December double header, with the first tie taking place at Murrayfield on December 7 and the return leg at Kingston Park scheduled for nine days later on December 16.

In the new year, Edinburgh travel to the Stade Mayol for the return match against Toulon, with the final game a home fixture against Montpellier at BT Murrayfield.

Fixture in full

Montpellier v Edinburgh - Saturday 13 October (kick-off 4.15pm)

Edinburgh v Toulon - Saturday 20 October (kick-off 3.15pm)

Edinburgh v Newcastle Falcons - Friday 7 December (kick-off 7.45pm)

Newcastle Falcons v Edinburgh - Sunday 16 December (kick-off 3.15pm)

Toulon v Edinburgh - Saturday 12 January (kick-off 6.30pm)

Edinburgh v Montpellier - Friday 18 January (kick-off 7.45pm)