Edinburgh Rugby reaction: Sean Everitt's pros and cons, 'basic errors' and Jack Brown impact

Sharks strike at death to inflict bitter loss for Edinburgh

Edinburgh Rugby head coach Sean Everitt lamented his team’s lack of ruthlessness after they conceded a last-minute try to lose 18-17 to Sharks at Hive Stadium.

Makazole Mapimpi crossed in the last play of the game to deny Edinburgh what would have been a vital win over a strong Sharks side in their quest to reach the United Rugby Championshp play-offs. While the losing bonus point moves the capital side up to seventh in the URC standings, they are likely to drop out of the top eight by the end of the weekend, depending on results elsewhere.

Edinburgh fronted up admirably in the physical battle with a Sharks side containing 12 Springboks, but did not take their chances in the second half when Magnus Bradbury, Dave Cherry and Jack Brown were all denied close to the Sharks tryline. They were made to pay for their generosity at the death.

"A couple of basic errors at the end of the game,” said Everitt. “We had opportunities in the 22 tonight. We weren't clinical enough, but I suppose after a loss like this, you've got to find the positives, and the positives are the fight that the guys showed defensively. They hardly fired a shot at us until the last movement of the game. I thought the guys put in a lot of effort on the field and they were determined and came out confident.

"We trained well during the week, knowing that we could win the game and that's what I'm happy about, but gutted for the boys, obviously. I think we did enough to do that [win], except on the scoreboard. We've got to take a look at where we were probably two months ago and where we are now. We're obviously a much improved team and we've made a lot of progress. We've just got to keep building, knuckle down and win the next three games [against Zebre, Connacht and Ulster].”

On the missed opportunities, Everitt elaborated: "They were a bit unlucky. Dave Cherry broke off and was cut short of the line. We didn't take the goal-line drop out when Jack Brown was held up over the line. We'll have a look at that and see if he can get better.

"He [Brown] is young. I thought he was outstanding off the bench tonight, to be honest. It's a game of fine margins. He scores the try, we win and we celebrate. Unfortunately, it wasn't like that. I'm just really disappointed. I know the group is gutted, but we've got to bounce back on Monday and take the positives out of this, which there's a lot of, and move on.