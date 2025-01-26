Edinburgh Rugby reaction: Sean Everitt points out 'massive' reward after storm-affected weekend
Edinburgh Rugby head coach Sean Everitt was pleased to take a “massive” two bonus points from their weekend trip to Scarlets that was blighted by the weather.
The capital side went down 30-24 in Llanelli after their preparations were affected by Storm Eowyn, but their two-point haul could be pivotal in the race for the top eight in the United Rugby Championship.
Five of the seven tries were scored by forwards from close range, with Edinburgh’s ill-discipline at crucial stages being the key feature of the match.
Marnus van der Merwe, Josh Macleod and Ioan Nicholas grabbed Scarlets’ tries, with Ioan Lloyd kicking three conversions and three penalties.
Sam Skinner, Patrick Harrison, Harri Morris and Ben Healy crossed for Edinburgh, with the latter adding two conversions.
“Ultimately if you give away 14 penalties then you are going to make life tough for yourself,” said coach Everitt, who was without many of his Scotland players ahead of the Six Nations.
“They made life tough for us, came hard and won a couple of breakdown penalties as well. Josh MacLeod was really good at that, so they put us under pressure.
“We do not look for excuses through the travel, we do not have control of the weather conditions. We got down here yesterday late, it was a 10-hour bus drive, but that is not the excuse, it was the errors we made today.
“We are a bit frustrated but it was a good effort from the boys. We would have liked three points if we could have got it to 27 all but two points are massive for us.”
