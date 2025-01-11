Edinburgh Rugby reaction: 'Monkey off our backs' as win in France busts eight-month hoodoo

Coach Everitt hopes his side have turned a corner

Sean Everitt hopes Edinburgh’s long-awaited away win can be a turning point for their season after they went to France and defeated Vannes 29-25 in the European Challenge Cup.

The capital side last won on their travels on April 27 last year when they got the better of Cardiff at the Arms Park in the United Rugby Championship. They have struggled on the road since and suffered some heavy defeats, notably this season against the Lions in South Africa and Glasgow Warriors at Hampden, but they secured a hard fought bonus-point in Brittany which keeps them top of Pool 3 and in pole position to land a home tie in the last 16.

“It feels great,” said Everitt. “You know, I think sometimes you just need that one game. I think we were good last year away from home. We won five games away from home. And then obviously the tough start this year, and you've got to look at it realistically.

“But yes, to get the monkey off our backs is great. You know, Jamie Ritchie mentioned exactly that after the game. And it's about now taking the positive out of this game and taking that same mental preparation that we've put in this week into the next time we play away from home, which will be Scarlets in the URC.”

Edinburgh's Duhan van der Merwe scored a pivotal try midway through the second half. | SNS Group

Before that, Edinburgh will face Black Lion at home in their final pool stage match in the Challenge Cup. Any sort of win against Richard Cockerill’s Georgian side would see Edinburgh win the group.

“We want to get a result against Black Lion, and for us it's about performance,” added Everitt. “Obviously the five points are valuable on the road, and it's a good win for us, and hopefully we turn the corner as far as that's concerned.”

Ali Price scored two first-half tries for Edinburgh after Wes Goosen opened the scoring but it was Duhan van der Merwe’s try midway through the second half after Vannes had taken the lead for the first time which proved pivotal. Ben Healy kicked two conversions while Ross Thompson landed one and added a penalty.