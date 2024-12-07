Edinburgh Rugby reaction: Injury update on duo, where game was lost and Gloucester praise

Everitt and Skivington have say on Challenge Cup opener

Edinburgh Rugby had to battle misfortune and the element in the west country on Friday night, heading back up to the capital with just a bonus point for their troubles.

With Storm Darragh making conditions at Kingsholm very challenging for Gloucester v Edinburgh on the opening night of the Challenge Cup, the visitors' cause was not helped by an injury to captain and scrum-half Ben Vellacott in the warm-up, nor a further knock for Freddy Douglas, the teenager who earlier this week earned a new deal.

Gloucester prevailed 15-10, with Edinburgh's try coming from Wes Goosen, although the key moment for them came right at the death when Ben Healy kicked over a penalty that earned them a bonus point.

Sam Skinner of Edinburgh claims the lineout against Gloucester. | Getty Images

That could be crucial when the dust settles on Pool 3, which also includes Bayonne, Black Lion, Vannes and Scarlets. Edinburgh are back on home turf on Friday when Bayonne visit the Hive, before facing Vannes and Black Lion in January. Finishing in the top four allows progress to the last 16.

“I think we could have got more out of it,” Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt said afterwards. “I’m disappointed in the second half – we got dominated in the maul. Credit to Gloucester, they were good with ball in hand. I thought we defended bravely. I’m proud of the guys and the effort they put in. Playing at Kingsholm is no easy feat.”

On Vellacott's late withdrawal, Everitt continued: “Ben struggled in the warm-up and he wasn’t able to play. Not an ideal start, but I thought the team adapted well and they certainly didn’t show signs of lack of leadership. I thought Magnus Bradbury and Sam Skinner led the team well.”

Douglas' injury picked up in the first half was also of concern, but Everitt's update appeared positive enough. “It looked like he rolled his ankle,” the coach added. “We don’t know the diagnosis as yet. I don’t think it will be too serious.”

Edinburgh were without seven of their Scotland regulars and it is expected some, if not all of them, will return to face Bayonne next weekend. The likes of Darcy Graham, Duhan van der Merwe and Jamie Ritchie will no doubt bolster the team, who were down to the bare bones in Gloucester. There was a debut for Scotland Under-20 second row Liam McConnell, while Connor McAlpine was given a rare run-out as replacement scrum-half. Ali Price is another Scotland internationalist who could return, which coincides neatly with Vellacott's injury at No 9.

Gloucester's head coach George Skivington was pleased for his men to land the spoils after Edinburgh "brought it" against the Gallagher Premiership side.

"The conditions were bad," said Skivington. "A couple of opportunities didn't go our way, and the boys showed their resilience. Edinburgh brought it - that was a gritty game and you had to roll your sleeves up.

Mosese Tuipulotu of Edinburgh tries to drive forward. | Getty Images

"We know how to maul and we haven't stopped training it. Once we saw the conditions, that was the route we had to go down. We managed to get field position and score a couple of tries. We could have been more clinical, but we're pleased with how that went."

Gloucester - who have won the Challenge Cup twice - are next in Vannes on Saturday. "We love this competition as a club, and we'll be into the fight next week as well," said player of the match Lewis Ludlow. "We wanted to put a performance on at home, and although the weather tried its best to stop that, that performance is what we're about as a club - working hard.