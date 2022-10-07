Edinburgh Rugby on free-to-air TV as Euro dates are announced

The dates, kick-off times and TV details for the pool stage of this season’s European club competitions were announced on Friday.

ITV has struck a deal with the tournament organisers to show one Champions Cup match per round on a free-to-air basis in the UK. The first game picked is Saracens v Edinburgh at StoneX Stadium on Sunday, 11 December (kick-off 3.15pm).

BT Sport will also show the match and will continue as lead broadcaster in the UK and Ireland, screening games in both the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup. BT has extended its broadcast deal with Euro governing body EPCR until the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Edinburgh Rugby's Heineken Champions Cup match against Saracens at StoneX Stadium will be live on ITV. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Edinburgh’s round two Champions Cup match at home to French Top 14 runners-up Castres will take place on Saturday, December 17, (kick-off 1pm) at DAM Health Stadium and will be live on BT Sport.

Edinburgh then travel to Castres in round three for the game at Stade Pierre-Fabre on Sunday, January 15 (kick-off 1pm UK time), with the match again on BT Sport.

They conclude their group stage games at home to Saracens at DAM Health Stadium on Sunday, January 22 (5.30pm), which is also live on BT Sport.

Glasgow Warriors are in the Challenge Cup this season and begin with an away game against Bath on Saturday, December 10 (1pm) at the Rec.

They then host Perpignan on Friday, December 16 (8pm) at Scotstoun, before travelling to France to play the same opponents at Stade Aime Giral on Saturday, January 14 (8pm UK).

The final group match is at home to Bath on Friday, January 20 (8pm).

None of Glasgow’s games will be shown on mainstream TV but they will be available on a pay-per-view basis from epcrugby.tv.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Wales fly-half Dan Biggar is to leave Northampton at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old joined Saints from the Ospreys in 2018 and has helped them achieve two top-four finishes in the Gallagher Premiership.