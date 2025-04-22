Edinburgh Rugby match rearranged due to Pope's funeral as new date set

Italian government order match to be rescheduled

Edinburgh Rugby's fixture against Zebra Parma at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi has been moved to Friday night due to the funeral of Pope Francis.

The United Rugby Championship match has been rearranged by order of the Italian government to facilitate an official day of mourning in Italy, with the funeral set to be held on Saturday at 10am – the original day of the game. The match will still be broadcast via Premier Sports.

Wales’s final Women’s Six Nations fixture against Italy in Parma on Saturday is also set to be rearranged with Friday and Sunday being considered as alternative dates.

Edinburgh will now play Zebra Parma at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi on Friday instead of Saturday. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images for Bath Rugby) | Getty Images for Bath Rugby

Edinburgh Rugby Managing Director, Douglas Struth, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with all those affected by this week’s very sad news. Through circumstances beyond our control, the funeral of Pope Francis has meant that our upcoming game against Zebre Parma in Italy now needs to be brought forward by 24 hours.

“We are very grateful for the support and understanding of those fans who have already booked to back the team this weekend, including those travelling on the club’s official package through Gulliver’s Sports Travel.

“This package will continue to run with revised dates and timings and a full refund available for those who now cannot attend, plus a partial refund for those who can still travel reflecting the revised dates and timings.

“We have worked hard with Zebre and URC to ensure that the game does take place this weekend, and are looking forward to the match on Friday.”

The additional Edinburgh Rugby ‘A’ fixture against Zebre ‘A’ that was also scheduled to take place in Parma on Saturday will no longer be played.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh have confirmed that Duhan van der Merwe is due to return to action next month after undergoing ankle surgery. The capital club have injury concerns over 15 players but have welcomed Mark Bennett back into training following a quad issue.