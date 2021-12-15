Edinburgh Rugby issue squad update amid Saracens covid outbreak

Edinburgh Rugby are continuing to test their players after a covid outbreak at recent opponents Saracens (Photo by Bruce White / SNS Group)

Mike Blair’s side claimed an impressive 18-21 away win over Saracens on Saturday to open their European Challenge Cup campaign in style, but the London-based side have since been forced to forfeit their next game against Pau following a “significant number” of positive cases in their squad.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said a 28-0 scoreline and five match points had been awarded to the French club, who were due to host Saracens on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh have been in touch with the Saracens medical team but there have been no reported cases among the Scottish contingent to date ahead of a free weekend on the schedule.

A club statement read: “Edinburgh Rugby is aware of several positive Covid-19 cases at Saracens and both clubs' medical teams have been in contact following Saturday’s EPCR Challenge Cup match at StoneX Stadium. We send our thoughts and best wishes to al those affected.

"Edinburgh Rugby’s squad and playing staff continue to be PCR tested regularly and will take all necessary precautions ahead of the team’s scheduled return to training following a break in the European bye week. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

“The club continues to operate an extensive health and safety coronavirus mitigation plan and follow all respective health guidance aliged through Scottish Rugby’s Threat Management Group.”

Edinburgh are next in action away to Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship on Monday, December 27.