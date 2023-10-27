Edinburgh Rugby have announced their second co-captain for the new season
The Scotland lock will perform the role with scrum-half Ben Vellacott, who was named co-captain last month. Gilchrist shared captaincy duties last season with Jamie Ritchie but new Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt has mixed things up and opted for one forward and one back as his skippers. Ritchie, the Scotland captain, is currently recovering from a shoulder injury sustained at the Rugby World Cup.
Gilchrist and Vellacott are expected to lead the team together for the first time on Saturday evening when Edinburgh face Emirates Lions at Hive Stadium Gilchrist, 33, rejoined the Edinburgh squad this week after the World Cup and has already co-captained the club in four separate seasons (2016/17, 20/21, 21/22 and 22/23). Saturday’s game will be his 189th for the club as he prepares to embark on his 13th season in the capital.
“It’s such a huge honour to be named co-captain for the season ahead alongside Ben,” Gilchrist said. “It’s no secret how much this club and everyone associated with it means to me, having been a massive part of my life for so long.”
Everitt added: “After meeting Grant and spending time with him this week, it was clear that he cares deeply for the club and is hugely passionate in driving this team forward. Appointing him co-captain was an easy decision. He is a quality operator and bosses our set-piece, while he commands respect across the dressing room because of the way he carries himself. He’s a true professional with natural leadership skills.”
