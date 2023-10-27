Edinburgh Rugby have announced their second co-captain for the new season

Grant Gilchrist, left, and Ben Vellacott have been named co-captains of Edinburgh Rugby. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Scotland lock will perform the role with scrum-half Ben Vellacott, who was named co-captain last month. Gilchrist shared captaincy duties last season with Jamie Ritchie but new Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt has mixed things up and opted for one forward and one back as his skippers. Ritchie, the Scotland captain, is currently recovering from a shoulder injury sustained at the Rugby World Cup.

Gilchrist and Vellacott are expected to lead the team together for the first time on Saturday evening when Edinburgh face Emirates Lions at Hive Stadium Gilchrist, 33, rejoined the Edinburgh squad this week after the World Cup and has already co-captained the club in four separate seasons (2016/17, 20/21, 21/22 and 22/23). Saturday’s game will be his 189th for the club as he prepares to embark on his 13th season in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s such a huge honour to be named co-captain for the season ahead alongside Ben,” Gilchrist said. “It’s no secret how much this club and everyone associated with it means to me, having been a massive part of my life for so long.”