Edinburgh Rugby hand debut to Scotland internationalist as champion returns to squad for key match

Richardson to make debut at flanker away at Munster

Scotland internationalist Dylan Richardson will make his Edinburgh Rugby debut on Friday night as the capital outfit look to get their URC campaign up and running away at Munster.

Richardson, who has been capped six times by Scotland, joined Edinburgh from Sharks in South Africa this summer, although his maiden appearance was delayed by injury.

However, Richardson is now fit for selection and head coach Sean Everitt has named him in the back-row - the former Springbok under-20 internationalist is also able to play hooker.

Dylan Richardson makes his Edinburgh debut at flanker. | SNS Group

In total, Everitt has made two changes to his team for what is an already crucial match for Edinburgh at Virgin Media Park in Cork. The other sees Scotland internationalist Sam Skinner move into the starting line-up at lock, replacing Grant Gilchrist as part of planned squad rotation.

Edinburgh lost their opening URC match 31-28 away to Italian side Zebre and were then left sidelined last weekend when their match at home to Ulster was postponed because of Storm Amy, with the wind speeds deemed to dangerous to host the match at Hive Stadium and Murrayfield unavailable due to a recently re-laid pitch.

“We have put last week’s postponement behind us, and we’re focused entirely on the task at hand,” said Everitt. “It’s a completely different challenge this week – a tough test against Munster at a difficult venue in Cork.

“There’s been a massive amount of growth already within this group. With so many new and fresh faces, particularly the exciting young players coming through. There’s a great energy throughout the squad.

“The preparation this week has been excellent, and we’re determined to put in a performance that makes the Edinburgh fans proud.”

Venter back in the Edinburgh squad

Everitt is able to call upon the services of two experienced international props in Pierre Schoeman and Boan Venter, who will make their first appearances of the season.

Schoeman was given extra time off as a result of his Lions commitments and starts, while Venter comes on to the bench on the back of winning the Rugby Championship last weekend with South Africa. D’arcy Rae is the other prop, with Ewan Ashman named at hooker.

Skinner partners Marshall Sykes in the second row, while the back row comprises of flankers Richardson and Liam McConnell, while captain Magnus Bradbury is at No 8.

Everitt names an unchanged backline for the trip to across the Irish Sea, with Wes Goosen starting at full-back alongside British & Irish Lions wing duo Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe.

Boan Venter is back in the squad after winning the Rugby Championship with South Africa. | SNS Group

James Lang and Piers O’Conor continue at inside and outside centre respectively, with scrum-half Ben Vellacott partnering fly-half Ben Healy, the latter of whom returns to face his former club.

Luke Crosbie (hamstring), Charlie McCaig (knee), Rhys Litterick (achilles) , Ross Thompson (toe), Matt Currie (head), Rob Carmichael (wrist), Connor Boyle (knee) and Mosese Tuipulotu (knee) all remain sidelined due to injury.

Munster have won both of their opening URC matches away at Scarlets (34-21) and at home to Cardiff (23-20) and Clayton McMillan’s men are likely to pose a stern test of Edinburgh’s credentials on home soil, with more than 8,000 tickets already sold for the match.

They have made ten alterations to their team. Tom Farrell, Calvin Nash, Andrew Smith and Michael Milne all start on their first appearances of the new season, while captain Diarmuid Barron, Mike Haley, Seán O’Brien, JJ Hanrahan, Paddy Patterson and Jack O’Donoghue also come into the side.

Munster v Edinburgh Rugby teams and details

Match details: URC round three, Friday, October 10, 7.35pm KO at Virgin Media Park, Cork.

TV channel: Premier Sports.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Seán O’Brien, Andrew Smith, JJ Hanrahan, Paddy Patterson; Mikey Milne, Diarmuid Barron (c), Oli Jager, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Ruadhán Quinn, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Lee Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Edwin Edogbo, Brian Gleeson, Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler, Dan Kelly.

Edinburgh: Wes Goosen; Darcy Graham, Piers O’Conor, James Lang, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben Healy, Ben Vellacott; Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman, D’arcy Rae, Marshall Sykes, Sam Skinner, Liam McConnell, Dylan Richardson, Magnus Bradbury (c). Replacements: Paddy Harrison, Boan Venter, Paul Hill, Glen Young, Freddy Douglas, Ben Muncaster, Charlie Shiel, Harry Paterson.