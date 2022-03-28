Edinburgh Rugby get major squad boost ahead of Lions clash

Darcy Graham is available for Edinburgh again.

Fresh from defeating the Cell C Sharks 21-5 in the United Rugby Championship, Mike Blair’s options will be further enhanced by the arrival of hooker Stuart McInally, second row Grant Gilchrist, prop WP Nel and winger Darcy Graham.

All four were part of Gregor Townsend’s Scotland squad for the Six Nations, but after a period of rest, they have been given the green light to join up with their team-mates.

Edinburgh are chasing a top-four place in the United Rugby Championship and face the Lions at Emirates Airlines Park in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

The quartet are likely to be included in the starting XV as Edinburgh look to build on their momentous win in Durban last time out. The availability of Graham, in particular, will be a major boost to the backline, given the fine form he showed for Scotland during their Six Nations campaign.

Blair told the club’s website: “It’s great all four guys have linked up with the squad here in South Africa. Their experience will be key as we prepare to face a really strong Emirates Lions team that is playing with confidence.