Edinburgh Rugby full-back has second operation in bid to cure long-standing problem

Boffelli will be given all the time he needs to recover from surgery

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emiliano Boffelli is recovering from a second operation in a matter of months as the Edinburgh full-back/wing seeks a solution to the back problem that has plagued him for the past two seasons.

The Argentina international will be given all the time he needs to work his way back to fitness following a frustrating start to the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boffelli, 29, had surgery in the summer in a bid to fix a nerve problem in his back that caused him to miss much of last season. He made his comeback in the pre-season match against Gloucester and was named on the bench for the opening game of the United Rugby Championship against Leinster on September 20. However, he was forced to withdraw before kick-off as the problem flared up again.

Emiliano Boffelli played for Edinburgh in the pre-season game against Gloucester on September 13. | SNS Group

After consulting with specialists, Boffelli has now had another operation.

“We’re hoping that he gets better soon,” said Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh head coach. “He’s recovering from surgery now. We’ve got to take it week to week with him.”

Everitt was reluctant to put a timescale on the player’s recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got no idea at this stage,” he said. “This is something that we’re going to have to treat sensitively. It’s his second back surgery within 12 months so we’ll give him as much time as possible.”

Boffelli played just seven times for Edinburgh last season, the last time being the win over Cardiff on April 27. He is out of contract at the end of the current campaign but Everitt said this was not the time to talk about the player’s future.

“For him and us, our priority is get him back up and fit and healthy again and then those decisions will be made,” said the coach.