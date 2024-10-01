Edinburgh Rugby fly in new hooker and issue injury update on Mosese Tuipulotu
Mosese Tuipulotu is on course to return to the Edinburgh Rugby squad for this weekend’s match against the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg but the capital side have flown in an extra player for cover at hooker.
Tuipulotu, who joined the club in the summer from the Waratahs, tweaked his hamstring on his debut against Leinster last month. He sat out Edinburgh’s game with the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria last weekend but is expected return for the second game of their South African mini-tour.
“Mo should be good to go,” said Scott Mathie, Edinburgh’s new attack coach. “He's been training this week, so I think that's a positive.”
Fellow centres Matt Currie and Mark Bennett are still being assessed. Currie also hurt his hamstring against Leinster while Bennett has a quad issue. Dave Cherry, Edinburgh’s international hooker, injured his ankle against the Bulls and the club have flown in Harri Morris as a precaution.
“He's coming out just in case Dave's not good to go,” added Mathie. “So again, we're waiting on that confirmation shortly in terms of Dave. But we need that protection in case.”
Hookers Ewan Ashman and Paddy Harrison are also part of the Edinburgh squad in South Africa. Morris, 22, spent time on loan at Doncaster Knights last season and played for them in the Championship and the Premiership Cup. Originally a flanker, the former Scotland under-20 international was converted into a hooker.
Edinburgh are looking for their first win of the United Rugby Championship after defeats by Leinster and the Bulls in the opening two rounds during which they picked up three bonus points.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.