Edinburgh Rugby fans to face vaccine passport checks at DAM Health Stadium

Edinburgh Rugby fans will need to be fully vaccinated to attend upcoming home matches at the DAM Health Stadium. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Scottish Government has ruled that the DAM Health Stadium falls under the legislation that requires proof of vaccination status for large events where there is a combined seating and standing capacity of more than 4,000.

The law comes into force tomorrow (Friday), a week before the Edinburgh’s next home match in the United Rugby Championship against South African side DHL Stormers on Saturday, October 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enforcement action has been delayed until Monday 18 October, which the club say will allow it "time to test, adapt and build confidence among fans in the practical arrangements of the scheme."

Random spot checks of fans will begin at the Stormers match with exemptions applying to all under 18s, anyone participating in vaccine trials and those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Edinburgh Rugby Managing Director, Douglas Struth, said: “Our focus remains ensuring our fans feel safe and secure when attending the DAM Health Stadium.

“With our matches now falling within the scope of the new legislation, we appreciate our supporters’ patience, understanding and cooperation as we work through the introduction of these new measures over the coming weeks.

“We encourage fans to secure their vaccine certification soon, continue to wear face coverings – which are mandatory indoors – and to follow test and protect rules and guidance.

“We also encourage fans to take a lateral flow test either the day before or on matchday so that, together, as a club, we continue to play our part in stopping the spread.”