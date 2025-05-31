Edinburgh Rugby emotions run high after Bulls defeat as five players 'absolutely gutted'

Loss at Bulls brings end of an era for some of squad

Emotions ran high in the away dressing room at Loftus Versfeld as a number of players came to terms with the end of their Edinburgh careers.

The 42-33 loss to the Bulls in the quarter-finals of the United Rugby Championship brought the curtain down on the season for Sean Everitt’s side and several long-serving stalwarts will now move on.

Jamie Ritchie and Ali Price are both heading to France, while Mark Bennett, Javan Sebastian and Robin Hislop are on the hunt for new clubs.

The five were in Pretoria, with all but the latter involved in the 11-try thriller which saw Edinburgh lead 21-8 before being reined back in either side of half-time as the Bulls scored 31 unanswered points.

“It's a very emotional changing room at the moment,” said Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh head coach who took the club into the URC play-offs for the first time in three years. “We've got five leavers that are sitting in the changing room absolutely gutted. A lot of effort went into this game and the preparation was really good for us. The travel was good. Unfortunately, we just fell short. But yes, very emotional.

“Ali Price has come to work every day since he's joined Edinburgh with a smile on his face, which is really contagious amongst the team and he certainly brought a lot to the table.

“You look at a guy like Jamie Ritchie that's been at the club for 11 seasons. He's been really outstanding since I've been there for the last two years. One of the standout players, Player of the Year last year and was also a nominee for Player of the Year this year. We will miss him. His competitive edge and leadership is something that we will miss and we wish him well going forward. And then there's obviously guys like Javan, Mark and Robin Hislop as well.

“Robin, although he hasn't played much this year, he's been an anchor within the squad, not always available for selection due to injury. And when he came back from injury, he didn't probably get the game time that he wanted. But a guy that carries himself well around the group when things don't go his way, always positive, training to the best of his ability. We miss people like that because it's a good example to our youngsters.

“I think the positive of it all is that Jamie and Ali have got good opportunities in the south of France and they'll enjoy their environment change. It's not the end of their careers. Sometimes a change in environment is good for an individual. It takes them out of their comfort zone. And if possible, we'd welcome them back in Edinburgh, if we can.”

Ritchie has agreed a deal to join Perpignan for next season while Price has been heavily linked with a move to Montpellier. In addition, Dave Cherry, Matt Scott, Jamie Hodgson, Emiliano Boffelli, Jake Henry, Nathan Sweeney and Jack Hocking are all also leaving Edinburgh.

Everitt said he was proud of the way his team performed at Loftus Versfeld against last season's URC finalists, and in particular the start they made.

“We knew that the first 20 minutes were going to be vital and I thought that the players reacted very well to that. We wanted a fast start to counteract what the Bulls do to the opposition when they come to Loftus and we certainly got the start that we wanted.

“But then there were a couple of loose kicks, which does happen in rugby, and the Bulls were outstanding in how they cut us there on counter-attack.

“And then they blitzed us in the second half and we conceded three tries in 13 minutes. But the boys fought until the end and did well to come back to within nine points.

“I think if you look at the penalty near the end, we went for the corner and maybe, if we had got three points there, then the pressure turns on the opposition because you're then within a score. So, I'm proud of the fight that the guys showed.