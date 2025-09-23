Edinburgh Rugby double blow as two new signings set to miss whole season
Edinburgh Rugby received a double dose of bad news on the injury front on Tuesday when two of their new signings were all but ruled out for the season.
Both Rhys Litterick and Charlie McCaig sustained serious injuries in the pre-season friendly against Ulster earlier this month.
Litterick, 26, who joined the club from Cardiff, damaged his Achilles in the opening stages of the match in Belfast. He has undergone surgery and Edinburgh say he is “unlikely to return this season”.
It’s the same prognosis for McCaig, 22, a centre who signed from Exeter Chiefs. He injured his knee against Ulster and Edinburgh said he “will undergo surgery and [is] unlikely to return this season”.
It’s a cruel blow for the players first and foremost who came north looking for a fresh start and perhaps to realise international ambitions. Both are Scottish-qualified. It also leaves Edinburgh short for the new United Rugby Championship season.
The capital side kick off their campaign on Saturday against Zebre in Italy. There are also a number of short-term injury issues which head coach Sean Everitt will have to work through, most notably at stand-off.
Ross Thompson, Edinburgh’s first-choice 10, is unlikely to be available this weekend after sustaining a toe injury in the friendly win over Ealing Trailfinders last Friday. Ben Healy is back in training after knee issue but it remains to be seen if he is fit enough to return. Cammy Scott is unlikely to be available for Zebre due to a hamstring issue.
Charlie Shiel, the scrum-half, filled in at stand-off against Ealing after Thompson went off. James Lang, the centre, also has experience of playing at 10.
There was further bad news for Edinburgh with the news that Matt Currie is suffering from vertigo. This issue is not concussion related but no there is no confirmed date for the centre’s return to full training.
Meanwhile, Darcy Graham will not be risked this weekend but should be available for the round two match against Ulster at Hive Stadium.
