Cammy Hutchison is leaving Edinburgh to join Newcastle Falcons. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Hutchison’s departure from Edinburgh was announced earlier this month and the hard-running centre will now make the move to Tyneside. He is the club’s ninth new signing under incoming head coach Alex Codling, and the fourth Scot, joining prop Murray McCallum, who is also switching from Edinburgh, lock Kiran McDonald, who had a spell at Munster after leaving Glasgow Warriors, and Ollie Leatherbarrow, the former Scotland U20 international who was previously with Exeter Chiefs.

Hutchison made 24 appearances for Edinburgh and scored the decisive try in their Heineken Champions Cup victory away to Castres in January. His final appearance for the capital club came in last Friday’s URC match against Ulster in Belfast. Born in Birmingham, Hutchison was schooled in North Berwick and captained Scotland Under-19s. Going on to shine for Scotland Under-20s, he spent a season with French club Stade Nicois before scoring on his Edinburgh debut against Ulster in 2021.

