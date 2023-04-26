All Sections
Edinburgh Rugby centre signs deal with Newcastle Falcons

Cammy Hutchison has joined the growing band of Scots at Newcastle Falcons, signing a two-year contract with the Gallagher Premiership club.

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:34 BST
Cammy Hutchison is leaving Edinburgh to join Newcastle Falcons. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)Cammy Hutchison is leaving Edinburgh to join Newcastle Falcons. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Cammy Hutchison is leaving Edinburgh to join Newcastle Falcons. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Hutchison’s departure from Edinburgh was announced earlier this month and the hard-running centre will now make the move to Tyneside. He is the club’s ninth new signing under incoming head coach Alex Codling, and the fourth Scot, joining prop Murray McCallum, who is also switching from Edinburgh, lock Kiran McDonald, who had a spell at Munster after leaving Glasgow Warriors, and Ollie Leatherbarrow, the former Scotland U20 international who was previously with Exeter Chiefs.

Hutchison made 24 appearances for Edinburgh and scored the decisive try in their Heineken Champions Cup victory away to Castres in January. His final appearance for the capital club came in last Friday’s URC match against Ulster in Belfast. Born in Birmingham, Hutchison was schooled in North Berwick and captained Scotland Under-19s. Going on to shine for Scotland Under-20s, he spent a season with French club Stade Nicois before scoring on his Edinburgh debut against Ulster in 2021.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity to play in the Gallagher Premiership and it’s a new challenge for me after playing in the URC with Edinburgh,” Hutchison said. “It’s a league I’ve always followed and watched over the years, and with Newcastle being so close to the Scottish border it’s almost a home from home. I can stay connected with family, and my parents actually used to live in Newcastle as well as my brother going to uni there, so it’s a place I’ve already got an affinity with.”

