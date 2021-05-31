Edinburgh Rugby cancel training as player tests positive for Covid-19

Edinburgh are confident their Rainbow Cup match with Ulster will go a head as scheduled on Saturday. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

The player, who has not been identified, is now isolating along with some potential contacts.

Edinburgh expect their home Rainbow Cup match against Ulster to go ahead as expected on Saturday, although training was cancelled on Monday.

A statement from the club said: “Edinburgh Rugby can confirm a squad player has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The player has started self-isolation as per Scottish Government guidelines.​

“Subsequent internal contact tracing identified a small group of potential contacts and they are also isolating. To respect medical confidentiality Edinburgh Rugby will not name the individuals affected.

“Today’s (Monday) training at the club has been cancelled as a precaution and the entire squad and playing staff were tested early this morning (Monday). Further updates on the squad will be issued as appropriate.

“The club continues to operate an extensive health and safety coronavirus mitigation plan and follow all respective health guidance aligned through Scottish Rugby's Threat Management Group.

“The club’s Guinness PRO14 match against Ulster at BT Murrayfield this Saturday (5 June) is still scheduled to go ahead as planned.”

Ulster’s Rainbow Cup match against Ospreys last Saturday had to be cancelled due to positive Covid-19 cases in the Irish club’s squad.

With no available weekends remaining for the game to be rescheduled, the result was deemed a 0-0 draw, but four match points were awarded to Ospreys.

