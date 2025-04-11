Edinburgh Rugby bid to end 10-year wait as Sean Everitt takes on former mentor

Ewan Ashman returns to the Edinburgh team for the EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final against the Bulls. | SNS Group

Jake White’s Bulls are the last South African side left standing in the ‘European’ club competitions

Sean Everitt believes Edinburgh have improved in all areas of their game but the proof will be in the pudding as they look to overcome the Bulls and reach their first European semi-final in ten years.

To do so, Everitt will have to get the better of his old mentor Jake White in Saturday’s EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final at Hive Stadium. The pair have a shared history that stretches back to their time working together at the Sharks in South Africa. White also hired Everitt to work for the Bulls on a consultancy basis during the 2022-23 season.

“I know Jake very well,” said the Edinburgh coach. “We go back 11 years now since we started working together at the Sharks.

“Jake's a wise coach, he's got a lot of knowledge and he keeps it simple. Set-piece and defence are what’s needed to win rugby games and their defence is one of the best in the competition, just behind Leinster. They've conceded the second least tries in the competition and they've got a very good set-piece which they rely on to get position on the field.

“At the same time, he's got a dangerous back three and they do manage the game well. So, a difficult team to play against.”

It’s a case of familiarity breeding respect and Everitt is not overly concerned that White knows him so well.

“With the analysis that we do on each other, I think everyone knows each team in the competition really well,” said the Edinburgh coach. “Just as we know what we're going to get from Jake, they know what they're going to get from us.

“From an Edinburgh perspective, I think we've improved in all areas of our game. I believe that we're one of the most physical teams in the competition. We dominated the Lions last week, so that's an area that we've improved in.

“And then on top of that, our kicking game has improved as well as our attack. So, it's going to be an interesting tussle. But, like I say, ithe fact that he knows me is not going to influence how he plays or how we play.”

Jake White has enjoyed success with the Bulls and is well known to Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt. | Getty Images

White’s greatest triumph was leading the Springboks to glory in the 2007 Rugby World Cup, beating England in the final in Paris. He took over at the Bulls in 2020 and there has been success in Super Rugby and the Currie Cup as well as two URC finals, both lost.

They are the last South African team left in the ‘European’ tournaments and are looking to emulate the Sharks who made history by winning the Challenge Cup last season.

Everitt points out the logistical problems that make it difficult for South African teams in the knockout tournaments but believes the Bulls are taking the Challenge Cup seriously even if they did rest some players against Bayonne last week in the round of 16.

“They are difficult competitions,” said Everitt. “If you look at the teams from the Champions Cup with the travel, etc., and having to come over and play a one-off game and then going back home, it's always going to be a challenge for them. So, depth in their squads are important. As the years go on, they'll grow that depth within their squads.

“The Bulls didn't play a full-strength team against Bayonne last week but they've grown depth in their squad and they've recruited really well.

“The French teams are really strong at the moment. They've got the money and they're getting the best players in the world playing for their clubs. So, it is difficult [for the South African teams]. But, at the same time, they have taken the competition seriously and I'm sure Jake White and the Bulls are coming here to try to beat Edinburgh.”

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt is targeting a place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals. | SNS Group

Everitt has made two changes to the team that overcame the Lions in the round of 16, both of them to the front row. Pierre Schoeman and Dave Cherry drop to the bench and are replaced by Boan Venter and Ewan Ashman. The aim is keep them all “hungry and fresh” as the season reaches its climax. There are also new faces on the bench, with Ben Muncaster returning from concussion and Mosese Tuipulotu available again after suspension.

The lure of a home semi-final against either Bath or Gloucester will be a powerful motivator for Edinburgh and their record against the Bulls at Hive Stadium is good, with two wins from two in the URC. If Everitt can get the better of his former mentor then Edinburgh will be ideally placed to reach their first Challenge Cup final since 2015.

Edinburgh v Vodacom Bulls: (EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-finals, Hive Stadium, Saturday, 12.30pm)

Edinburgh: 15. Wes Goosen; 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Matt Currie, 12. James Lang, 11. Ross McCann; 10. Ross Thompson, 9. Ben Vellacott (cc); 1. Boan Venter, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. Javan Sebastian, 4. Sam Skinner, 5. Grant Gilchrist (cc), 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Magnus Bradbury. Replacements: 16. Dave Cherry, 17. Pierre Schoeman, 18. D'arcy Rae, 19. Rob Carmichael, 20. Ben Muncaster, 21. Ali Price, 22. Cammy Scott, 23. Mosese Tuipulotu.

Vodacom Bulls: 15. Devon Williams; 14. Sergeal Petersen, 13. David Kriel, 12. Harold Vorster, 11. Stravino Jacobs; 10. Keagan Johannes, 9. Zak Burger; 1. Simphiwe Matanzima, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Wilco Louw, 4. Ruan Nortje (c), 5. JF van Heerden, 6. Marcell Coetzee, 7. Jannes Kirsten, 8. Cameron Hanekom. Replacements: 16. Johann Grobbelaar, 17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18. Mornay Smith, 19. Reinhardt Ludwig, 20. Marco van Staden, 21. Embrose Papier, 22. Johan Goosen, 23. Canan Moodie.