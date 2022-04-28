Edinburgh Rugby: Ben Vellacott on making the right move and why URC compares favourably to Gallagher Premiership

Ben Vellacott helped Edinburgh beat Bath to set up a European Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against his former club, Wasps. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

As evidence he cites his own club’s performances against teams from south of the border this season.

Edinburgh produced one of the best European results in their history when they defeated Saracens away in their Challenge Cup opener in December and were then pipped by a point by London Irish in January.

Mike Blair’s side still won Pool C and scored a big win over Bath at home in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup this month.

“Look at the results of URC teams against the Premiership,” said Vellacott. “We’ve played three very good Premiership teams this year, won two out of three and were very unlucky to lose that second game against London Irish.”

The strength of his new club and the competitiveness of the league have left the player in no doubt that he made the right decision to leave Wasps.

“Right from the start I’ve loved every minute here,” added Vellacott, whose form this season was rewarded with a Scotland debut in the Six Nations win over Italy. “I’m loving my rugby, I’m loving Edinburgh as a city, and the group that we’ve got here are incredible. It’s a really talented group who I know could go all the way.”