Edinburgh Rugby appoint new defence coach Michael Todd

Michael Todd is leaving Queensland Reds to become Edinburgh's new defence coach. (Photo by Glenn Hunt/Getty Images for Rugby Australia)

He replaces Calum MacRae who left the club last month to take up a similar role with Benetton Treviso.

Todd, 32, has been in charge of Queensland Reds’ defence since 2020, during which time they finished as runners-up in 2020 and winners in 2021 of the Super Rugby AU competition. They were beaten quarter-finalists of the reunited Super Rugby championship earlier this year.

He will join up with Edinburgh later this month following his current stint with Australia A at the Pacific Nations Cup and will work alongside head coach Mike Blair as the capital club embark on a new campaign which will see them return to the Heineken Champions Cup.

“I’m very excited to join Edinburgh Rugby, which has such a rich and long history. I can’t wait to get started and contribute to the team and the club,” said Todd.

“A new league brings new challenges and learnings, while the Heineken Champions Cup is the pinnacle of rugby in the Northern Hemisphere – who wouldn't want to be a part of that?”

Todd was born and raised in Harare and represented Zimbabwe at age-grade level. He moved to Queensland in 2009 where he studied sports and exercise science at University of the Sunshine Coast from 2011 to 2013.