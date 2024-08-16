Edinburgh Rugby appoint new attack coach in reshuffle which has consequences for Chrystie

Mathie joins capital club after US success

Edinburgh Rugby have beefed up their coaching team for next season with the appointment of Scott Mathie as the club’s new attack and backs coach on a two-year deal.

Mathie, 41, is from South Africa and joins Edinburgh from the New England Free Jacks where he was their successful head coach, leading them to Major League Rugby title triumphs in 2023 and 2024.

His brief is to pep up the Edinburgh attack which failed to fire last season, contributing to a 10th place finish in the United Rugby Championship as they missed out on the play-offs for the second season running. The capital club scored 47 tries across 18 league matches which ranked them joint 14th in the URC. Only Scarlets, Dragons and Zebre scored fewer. Consequently, Edinburgh picked up just five bonus points, the second lowest total in the league, and missed out on a top-eight finish despite winning more games than the two teams that finished above them and as many as the sides in sixth and seventh place.

Scott Mathie is joining Edinburgh Rugby as attack coach after success in the US with New England Free Jacks. (Photo: New England Free Jacks/ Brendan Buckley)

“Our attacking play has been identified as an area for improvement for the season ahead and Scott’s coaching expertise in this area will be invaluable to us,” said Douglas Struth, Edinburgh Rugby's managing director.

Mathie’s arrival means a reshuffle of the club's coaching team. The new man will work alongside head coach Sean Everitt whom he first encountered in South Africa at the Sharks. But there is a change of role for Rob Chrystie who was appointed assistant attack and skills coach last summer. Chrystie, who signed a new deal in January which ties him to the club until June 2026, has now been given the title ‘skills and off the ball coach’. He also becomes head coach of the Edinburgh ‘A’ team.

Given the wealth of attacking options available to Edinburgh, the hope is that Mathie can help unlock a talented backline. While Everitt tightened up Edinburgh’s defence and improved their goalkicking ratio, the lacks of tries was a concern, particularly when they have back-three players of the calibre of Duhan van der Merwe, Darcy Graham, Emiliano Boffelli, Wes Goosen and Harry Paterson. In Everitt’s defence, he was deprived of Graham, Boffelli and Paterson for much of the season due to injury.

Mathie based his coaching philosophy at New England Free Jacks on “being humble, hardworking, hungry and willing to have a bit of fun” and is a strong believer in building relationships within the squad.

“I'm big on connection. On and off the field,” he said. “The better we understand each other off the field and the harder we work to get connected to the ball on the field, is really what it’s all about for me.”

A former scrum-half, he played in South Africa and England for the Blue Bulls, the Sharks, Leeds Carnegie, Sale and Eastern Province Kings. Born in Durban with Scottish ancestry, his coaching career began as director of rugby at his alma-mater, Durban High School. He moved on to roles with Durban Collegians and then the Sharks. Mathie's big break came in 2019 when he joined the coaching staff of the Griquas, eventually becoming head coach and leading them to eye-catching Currie Cup wins over Super Rugby opponents.