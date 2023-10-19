Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors join URC clubs for saliva concussion testing trials
The URC has announced that it will work with Marker Diagnostics (Marker) to implement a new data collection initiative designed to improve elite player safety and build on previous research in concussion. The league has already conducted small-scale trials with Marker during the 2022/23 season and all 16 teams in the competition have enrolled in the research for the upcoming campaign. It is hoped that Marker’s saliva testing for players who enter the Head Injury Assessment protocols will provide valuable data to be used to optimise and support the current processes for both the diagnosis of concussion in players and to guide their safe return to play.
Marker’s patented and CE marked salivary diagnostic concussion test is the only approved biological diagnostic for mild traumatic brain injury in adult male athletes. Through the analysis of non-coding RNA biomarkers in saliva, it is hoped that the test may become an important component in accurately identifying concussions and monitoring safe return to play.
Marker will collect baseline saliva samples from URC players at the start of the season. Suspected and confirmed concussion incident samples are then collected as part of the mandatory HIA evaluation process, meaning swabs are taken on pitchside assessment during HIA 1, after the game (HIA 2), between 36-48 hours after the game (HIA 3) and when the player is due to return to play (HIA 4). The outcome of the collaboration will provide additional research data to further expand the test and its prognostic application in guiding the safe return to play after concussion within the HIA process.
Dr Mike Dunlop, URC medical ddvisor and chair of the URC Medical Sub Committee, said: “As a league, the BKT URC’s medical committee are always examining potential trials and initiatives that can help accelerate the research involving player safety or applications that can support diagnosis or recovery. I would specifically like to thank Marker and the Union CMO’s for their time in setting up this international study. We as league are glad to be able to add to Marker’s previous well-regarded research in this area from a number of other Leagues, Unions and Competitions. Marker’s saliva testing approach is quite simple in its execution and by extending this initiative across all teams during the season it will deliver a very valuable data set for researchers and the URC to consider.”
David Cohen, Chairman of Marker, said: “From the early days of our research to enhance brain welfare and safety through the development of a specific and selective biological concussion diagnostic, we have been fortunate to enjoy the visionary support of thought leaders in the game of rugby. This collaboration with the BKT URC and Union medical teams presents a meaningful expansion of the application of our technology to protect the brain health of male and female players of all ages and at each level of the game.”