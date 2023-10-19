Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors join URC clubs for saliva concussion testing trials

Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors will join their fellow United Rugby Championship clubs in an initiative this season to determine whether saliva testing can help with head injury diagnosis.

The URC has announced that it will work with Marker Diagnostics (Marker) to implement a new data collection initiative designed to improve elite player safety and build on previous research in concussion. The league has already conducted small-scale trials with Marker during the 2022/23 season and all 16 teams in the competition have enrolled in the research for the upcoming campaign. It is hoped that Marker’s saliva testing for players who enter the Head Injury Assessment protocols will provide valuable data to be used to optimise and support the current processes for both the diagnosis of concussion in players and to guide their safe return to play.

Marker’s patented and CE marked salivary diagnostic concussion test is the only approved biological diagnostic for mild traumatic brain injury in adult male athletes. Through the analysis of non-coding RNA biomarkers in saliva, it is hoped that the test may become an important component in accurately identifying concussions and monitoring safe return to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marker will collect baseline saliva samples from URC players at the start of the season. Suspected and confirmed concussion incident samples are then collected as part of the mandatory HIA evaluation process, meaning swabs are taken on pitchside assessment during HIA 1, after the game (HIA 2), between 36-48 hours after the game (HIA 3) and when the player is due to return to play (HIA 4). The outcome of the collaboration will provide additional research data to further expand the test and its prognostic application in guiding the safe return to play after concussion within the HIA process.

Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors will take part in a concussion trials this season.

Dr Mike Dunlop, URC medical ddvisor and chair of the URC Medical Sub Committee, said: “As a league, the BKT URC’s medical committee are always examining potential trials and initiatives that can help accelerate the research involving player safety or applications that can support diagnosis or recovery. I would specifically like to thank Marker and the Union CMO’s for their time in setting up this international study. We as league are glad to be able to add to Marker’s previous well-regarded research in this area from a number of other Leagues, Unions and Competitions. Marker’s saliva testing approach is quite simple in its execution and by extending this initiative across all teams during the season it will deliver a very valuable data set for researchers and the URC to consider.”