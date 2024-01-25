Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors Euro last 16 dates, kick-off times announced
Glasgow Warriors are involved in the top-tier Champions Cup and their away tie against Harlequins will be played at Twickenham Stoop on Friday, April 5, kicking off at 8pm. The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. If Glasgow win they will face Bordeaux or Saracens away in the quarter-finals.
Edinburgh won through to the last 16 of the second-tier Challenge Cup and have a home match against the French club Bayonne. The game will take place at the Hive on Saturday, April 6. It will also have an 8pm kick-off but will be shown live on Viaplay. If Edinburgh win they will face Sharks or Zebre away in the quarter-finals.
INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP - Round of 16
(Pool stage rankings in brackets / All kick-offs local times)
Friday 5 April
Match 5: Harlequins (5) v Glasgow Warriors (12), Twickenham Stoop (20.00)
TNT Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby
Saturday 6 April
Match 6: Vodacom Bulls (6) v Lyon (11), Loftus Versfeld (13.30)
SuperSport / beIN SPORTS / TNT Sports / FloRugby
Match 8: Exeter Chiefs (8) v Bath Rugby (9), Sandy Park (15.00)
TNT Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby
Match 7: DHL Stormers (7) v Stade Rochelais (10), DHL Stadium (16.00)
SuperSport / beIN SPORTS / France TV / TNT Sports / FloRugby
Match 4: Union Bordeaux-Bègles (4) v Saracens (13), Stade Chaban-Delmas (18.30)
beIN SPORTS / TNT Sports / SuperSport / FloRugby
Match 2: Leinster Rugby (2) v Leicester Tigers (15), Aviva Stadium (20.00)
RTE / TNT Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby
Sunday 7 April
Match 3: Northampton Saints (3) v Munster Rugby (14), cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens (12.30)
ITV / TNT Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby
Match 1: Stade Toulousain (1) v Racing 92 (16), Le Stadium (16.00)
France TV / beIN SPORTS / TNT Sports / SuperSport / Flo Rugby
Champions Cup quarter-finals - 12/13/14 April
QF 1: Winner R16 1 v Winner R16 8
QF 2: Winner R16 2 v Winner R16 7
QF 3: Winner R16 3 v Winner R16 6
QF 4: Winner R16 4 v Winner R16 5
EPCR CHALLENGE CUP - Round of 16
(Pool stage rankings in brackets / All kick-offs local times)
Friday 5 April
Match 2: Gloucester Rugby (2) v Castres Olympique (15), Kingsholm (20.00)
Viaplay-Premier Sports / beIN SPORTS / FloRugby
Saturday 6 April
Match 4: ASM Clermont Auvergne (4) v Toyota Cheetahs (13), Stade Marcel-Michelin (13.30)
France TV / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby
Match 3: Benetton Rugby (3) v Emirates Lions (14), Stadio Comunale di Monigo (18.30)
epcrugby.tv / SuperSport / FloRugby
Match 7: Ospreys (7) v Sale Sharks (10), Brewery Field, Bridgend (20.00)
S4C / FloRugby
Match 8: Edinburgh Rugby (8) v Aviron Bayonnais (9), Hive Stadium (20.00)
Viaplay-Premier Sports / beIN SPORTS / FloRugby
Sunday 7 April
Match 5: Montpellier Hérault Rugby (5) v Ulster Rugby (12), GGL Stadium (13.30)
beIN SPORTS / Viaplay-Premier Sports / FloRugby
Match 1: Hollywoodbets Sharks (1) v Zebre Parma (16), Hollywoodbets Kings Park (16.00)
SuperSport / epcrugby.tv / FloRugby
Match 6: Section Paloise (6) v Connacht Rugby (11), Stade du Hameau (18.30)
beIN SPORTS / Viaplay-Premier Sports / FloRugby
Challenge Cup quarter-finals - 12/13/14 April
QF 1: winner R16 1 v winner R16 8
QF 2: winner R16 2 v winner R16 7
QF 3: winner R16 3 v winner R16 6
QF 4: winner R16 4 v winner R16 5
