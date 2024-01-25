Glasgow Warriors are involved in the top-tier Champions Cup and their away tie against Harlequins will be played at Twickenham Stoop on Friday, April 5, kicking off at 8pm. The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. If Glasgow win they will face Bordeaux or Saracens away in the quarter-finals.

Edinburgh won through to the last 16 of the second-tier Challenge Cup and have a home match against the French club Bayonne. The game will take place at the Hive on Saturday, April 6. It will also have an 8pm kick-off but will be shown live on Viaplay. If Edinburgh win they will face Sharks or Zebre away in the quarter-finals.