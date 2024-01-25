All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors Euro last 16 dates, kick-off times announced

European club rugby’s governing body has announced the dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage details for the round of 16 fixtures in the Investec Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup.
Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 25th Jan 2024, 11:18 GMT
 Comment
La Rochelle have won back to back Champions Cup finals. (Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images)La Rochelle have won back to back Champions Cup finals. (Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images)
La Rochelle have won back to back Champions Cup finals. (Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images)

Glasgow Warriors are involved in the top-tier Champions Cup and their away tie against Harlequins will be played at Twickenham Stoop on Friday, April 5, kicking off at 8pm. The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. If Glasgow win they will face Bordeaux or Saracens away in the quarter-finals.

Edinburgh won through to the last 16 of the second-tier Challenge Cup and have a home match against the French club Bayonne. The game will take place at the Hive on Saturday, April 6. It will also have an 8pm kick-off but will be shown live on Viaplay. If Edinburgh win they will face Sharks or Zebre away in the quarter-finals.

INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP - Round of 16

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

(Pool stage rankings in brackets / All kick-offs local times)

Friday 5 April

Match 5: Harlequins (5) v Glasgow Warriors (12), Twickenham Stoop (20.00)

TNT Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby

Saturday 6 April

Match 6: Vodacom Bulls (6) v Lyon (11), Loftus Versfeld (13.30)

SuperSport / beIN SPORTS / TNT Sports / FloRugby

Match 8: Exeter Chiefs (8) v Bath Rugby (9), Sandy Park (15.00)

TNT Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby

Match 7: DHL Stormers (7) v Stade Rochelais (10), DHL Stadium (16.00)

SuperSport / beIN SPORTS / France TV / TNT Sports / FloRugby

Match 4: Union Bordeaux-Bègles (4) v Saracens (13), Stade Chaban-Delmas (18.30)

beIN SPORTS / TNT Sports / SuperSport / FloRugby

Match 2: Leinster Rugby (2) v Leicester Tigers (15), Aviva Stadium (20.00)

RTE / TNT Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby

Sunday 7 April

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Match 3: Northampton Saints (3) v Munster Rugby (14), cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens (12.30)

ITV / TNT Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby

Match 1: Stade Toulousain (1) v Racing 92 (16), Le Stadium (16.00)

France TV / beIN SPORTS / TNT Sports / SuperSport / Flo Rugby

Champions Cup quarter-finals - 12/13/14 April

QF 1: Winner R16 1 v Winner R16 8

QF 2: Winner R16 2 v Winner R16 7

QF 3: Winner R16 3 v Winner R16 6

QF 4: Winner R16 4 v Winner R16 5

EPCR CHALLENGE CUP - Round of 16

(Pool stage rankings in brackets / All kick-offs local times)

Friday 5 April

Match 2: Gloucester Rugby (2) v Castres Olympique (15), Kingsholm (20.00)

Viaplay-Premier Sports / beIN SPORTS / FloRugby

Saturday 6 April

Match 4: ASM Clermont Auvergne (4) v Toyota Cheetahs (13), Stade Marcel-Michelin (13.30)

France TV / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby

Match 3: Benetton Rugby (3) v Emirates Lions (14), Stadio Comunale di Monigo (18.30)

epcrugby.tv / SuperSport / FloRugby

Match 7: Ospreys (7) v Sale Sharks (10), Brewery Field, Bridgend (20.00)

S4C / FloRugby

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Match 8: Edinburgh Rugby (8) v Aviron Bayonnais (9), Hive Stadium (20.00)

Viaplay-Premier Sports / beIN SPORTS / FloRugby

Sunday 7 April

Match 5: Montpellier Hérault Rugby (5) v Ulster Rugby (12), GGL Stadium (13.30)

beIN SPORTS / Viaplay-Premier Sports / FloRugby

Match 1: Hollywoodbets Sharks (1) v Zebre Parma (16), Hollywoodbets Kings Park (16.00)

SuperSport / epcrugby.tv / FloRugby

Match 6: Section Paloise (6) v Connacht Rugby (11), Stade du Hameau (18.30)

beIN SPORTS / Viaplay-Premier Sports / FloRugby

Challenge Cup quarter-finals - 12/13/14 April

QF 1: winner R16 1 v winner R16 8

QF 2: winner R16 2 v winner R16 7

QF 3: winner R16 3 v winner R16 6

QF 4: winner R16 4 v winner R16 5

Related topics:Edinburgh RugbyGlasgow
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.