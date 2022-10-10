Edinburgh Rugby and Freddie Owsley part company as Glasgow Warriors issue injury update on host of players

Freddie Owsley has left Edinburgh after just over a year at the club.

The pacey 25-year-old, who could play as either winger or full-back, joined Edinburgh in the summer of 2021 from Bristol Bears and scored two tries on his debut against Brive, but only managed a further two appearances thereafter.

His game-time at Edinburgh was likely to be limited further after Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe returned to the club from Worcester last week, leaving head coach Mike Blair well-stocked at 11, 14 and 15.

Owsley was recently part of the Scotland Sevens squad that played at the World Cup in Cape Town and will now begin the search for a new team.

“I’ve loved my time at Edinburgh,” Owsley told the Edinburgh website. “The fans have treated me brilliantly since the moment I arrived and I couldn’t have asked for a better group of lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having earned my professional debut at the club it’ll always have a special place in my heart and it’s where my rugby journey truly began.”

Blair added: “We’ve really enjoyed working with Freddie and it’s been great to see him develop as a player but, given the competition for places at his position, we both agreed it was right for him to move on to pursue other playing opportunities.

“We wish him the very best in his next steps and thank him for his commitment to the jersey.”

Meanwhile, Glasgow Warriors have issued a squad update ahead of their trip to South Africa for two URC matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It read: “Jamie Dobie has re-joined the squad having recovered from his hamstring injury.

“Club captain Kyle Steyn takes part in training this week as part of a phased return to play as he continues rehabilitation on his hamstring.

“Oli Kebble will be assessed and monitored on a knee injury that saw him withdraw late from the playing squad ahead of Saturday’s game against the Vodacom Bulls.

“Rufus McLean will miss the club’s upcoming game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury sustained in training last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jack Dempsey continues to recover from his rib injury and is unlikely to take part in training this week.

“Duncan Weir will undergo investigation on a hamstring injury sustained in Stirling Wolves match against Ayrshire Bulls

“Meanwhile, Max Williamson has begun to work through the return to play protocols after sustaining a head injury on the weekend while playing for Stirling Wolves