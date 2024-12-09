Scotland contingent back for Bayonne - but there’s concern over Douglas

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All seven of Edinburgh Rugby’s rested Scotland contingent will be available for Friday night’s Challenge Cup match at home to Bayonne after they were left out of last weekend’s defeat by Gloucester.

Wingers Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham, scrum-half Ali Price, prop Pierre Schoeman, hooker Ewan Ashman, lock Grant Gilchrist and back-rower Jamie Ritchie were all left in Edinburgh for Friday’s 15-10 reversal at Kingsholm, but head coach Sean Everitt has confirmed that the septet will be back for the visit of the French Top 14 outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are available for selection this week,” said Everitt. “They've had a good week off, and deservedly so, after their autumn series.”

Jamie Ritchie is one of seven Scotland players back in contention for the Bayonne match. | SNS Group

Their return coincides with the absence of two starters at Gloucester. Flanker Freddy Douglas and scrum-half Ben Vellacott picked up ankle injuries in the west country and will definitely miss the Bayonne tie, with Douglas out for the rest of the month. Vellacott has a chance to feature against Glasgow Warriors in the 1872 Cup, depending on scan results.

“Freddy, we're waiting on his MRI,” said Everitt. “It doesn't look good for him at this stage. He'll be out for a minimum of four weeks. Minimum. But like I say, when we get the results of the MRI, we'll be clearer on that.

On Vellacott, Everitt added: “We're waiting on his MRI as well. It doesn't seem as bad as Freddie. We are hoping that he'll be okay for that [the 1872 Cup matches later this month].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Crosbie, another flanker, will come back into the fray along with second row Glen Young following calf issues, but Everitt was more circumspect surrounding the availability of Hamish Watson. The experienced 33-year-old back rower did not feature against Gloucester.

“We've got Luke Crosbie coming back from injury this week,” continued Everitt. “So, he would come into contention for the selection. And we were happy with what Tom [Dodd] did on the weekend. And Tom's only had one shot. So, you know, we could look forward to seeing Tom again this weekend.

“He [Watson] is not out of favour. Like I said, it's important for us in that position where we've got a wealth of riches at the moment, to give everyone an opportunity.”

Freddy Douglas is out for the rest of the year. | SNS Group

One player who definitely remains absent is Argentina full-back Emiliano Boffelli after back surgery, although Everitt did raise some hopes that he will play again for Edinburgh, with his contract up at the end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's not written off for the season at this stage,” explained Everitt. “He's making his way back onto the field. He started running last week. We're not sure what his return date will be. It will be how he progresses with that back surgery, which he had a backlash on that previously. We're going to certainly be cautious on his return. “

Hooker Dave Cherry deputised for Ashman last week and with the Scotland internationalist also out of contract at the end of the season, reports have surfaced linking him with Leicester Tigers.

“David's contract is up,” confirmed Everitt. “No negotiations have taken place at this stage. I did chat to Dave about that comment, that article this morning. And he laughed it off. He said if he were to move anywhere, he would have those discussions with us. Likewise, if we didn't want a contract, we would have those discussions with him. So, that was all news to us yesterday.”

Everitt expects a much stronger Bayonne team that turned up in Edinburgh back in April for the last 16 of the 2023/24 Champions Cup. The French outfit named an under-strength XV and were soundly beaten 33-15, but they have prioritised Europe this time around and are going well in their own domestic league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh defeated Bayonne comfortably last season. | SNS Group / SRU

“Bayonne have recruited really well this year,” added Everitt. “You know, Manu Tuilagi [England centre] is one of the big signings that they've made. And they rely on him to get going forward. They've made it clear that they wanted an improvement this year, and they wanted to give EPCR a good go - they saw that as an opportunity for them.