Edinburgh reaction: Ewan Ashman praised as debut try turns game but new coach pinpoints area for improvement

Sean Everitt praised the contribution of debutant Ewan Ashman after the hooker stepped off the bench to score the pivotal try in Edinburgh’s 17-16 win over the Emirates Lions at Hive Stadium.

Edinburgh's Ewan Ashman celebrates the win on his club debut after scoring the match-winning try against Emirates Lions. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Everitt, the new coach of the capital club, took satisfaction from the way his team ground out the result but feels there is much to improve on. It’s the second week in a row that Edinburgh have won while not firing on all cylinders but eight points from their opening two United Rugby Championship fixtures is a satisfying return.

Ashman, who joined the club in the summer from Sale Sharks, scored just 10 minutes after coming on for David Cherry. He showed great footwork to outfox the Lions defence and put Edinburgh back in the driving seat after they had fallen 13-10 behind.

Ashman only hooked up with his new team-mates this week after being part of Scotland’s World Cup squad but Everitt has been impressed by what he has seen.

“He has quietly gone about his job,” said the coach. “We gave him an extra week off and that probably put more pressure on him but to score a match-winning try was great and we are delighted to have him. He is a great rugby player and a good person.”

Everitt was pleased to get the win against a side who have beaten Edinburgh narrowly in each of the last two seasons and ran the Stormers close last weekend before going down 35-33.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” said Everitt. “We saw last week that they’re a team that never goes away and their young players have become men over the last three years. It was never going to be easy and they pride themselves on the set-piece battle and that's where we struggled. You need to have a good set piece to get a good win and that’s what we need to work on. I’m obviously happy with the result as last season these results went the other way and that’s a big positive for us.”