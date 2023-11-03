Edinburgh prop Javan Sebastian says this is the best time to play Leinster
Sebastian, who moved north from Scarlets, has settled in quickly and helped his new club to victories over the Dragons and the Lions in their opening two games of the new United Rugby Championship season.
“It has been a tough two games,” said the Scotland prop. “Away at Rodney Parade is tough as Dragons are a team to stick in it but we stuck in too and got the win there. Against the Lions, we hadn’t beaten them in two seasons so it was good to get another win there and that puts us in good stead for Leinster.
“They are going to be a physical side up front. This is the best time to play them, now, early in the season, just after the World Cup, when probably some of their World Cup players won’t be involved. We will go over there with confidence and try and impose ourselves on them and try to get a win. That would put a marker down for the rest of the season. We want to take them on physically and see where we are as a team.”
Sebastian is confident a hard summer with Scotland at the World Cup has sharpened up his fitness levels for the club season and he’s also got one eye on next year’s Six Nations. He was used sparingly at the tournament in France, playing only in Scotland’s win over Romania.
“It was a tough campaign,” said the 29-year-old tighthead. “We did not get what we wanted to do which was disappointing but individually I thought I put my hand up each week for selection and started pushing the boys each week in training. On a personal level it was enjoyable and I took a lot from it.
“The boys are trying to put it behind them pretty quickly and transition into club rugby and get things going for the Six Nations. Coming back here I want to train well, play well and put my hand up for Six Nations selection.”
